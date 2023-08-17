Disney Park Broken Again, Becomes Major Joke

It seems like the Disney Parks just can’t keep up with the same level of maintenance they once prided themselves on. There’s been hundreds of complaints across social media in the last few months alone about peeling paint, missing decor and props, and broken animatronics.

One ride in particular seems to be suffering from nearly non-stop maintenance issues since opening earlier this year. Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway replaced the Great Movie Ride in Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World in March 2020, just before the pandemic hit. Three years later, it opened in ToonTown at Disneyland and has already suffered dozens of maintenance issues and downtimes.

The ride relies heavily on projection mapping, where the various scenes and animatronic faces are displayed via computers. Guests have reported seeing “Windows Error” screens during part of the ride and the Daisy animatronic is consistently frozen in place.

This happened again recently, with @MariaMondloch sharing a video to X (formerly known as Twitter) with the caption, “She’s ok she’s ok she just needs a second.”

She’s ok she’s ok she just needs a second pic.twitter.com/68DAYaox3U — Maria Mondloch 💙💜💖 (@MariaMondloch) August 16, 2023

However, rather than fans blaming Disney again for the lack of maintenance or upkeep, it seems as though they’ve just decided to turn it into a joke. The post has gone semi-viral on the social media site, with almost 200 retweets adding their own jokes and memes to the video.

“Me when someone is getting on my nerves and I need a breather,” said @monsibarra.

“Me trying to regain my composure at the slightest inconvenience,” joked @_hodge.

We can all agree with @AliciaStella as she quipped, “Me going into Wednesday.”

“She’s so real for this,” @abc_pumpkinz said.

While the video and the jokes are funny, the consistent breakdowns and clear lack of upkeep for the Disney Parks isn’t. Many people are only able to visit Disney once in their life and spend thousands of dollars to enjoy their vacation.

As the Walt Disney Company enforces thousands of layoffs and cost-cutting measures, it’s unfortunate that the attractions and Parks seem to have taken such a big hit. Guests have been sharing their complaints, remembering a time when Disney standards were much higher than they are now. According to fans online though, it seems like Disney is just turning into a major joke.

What do you think about the state of the Disney Parks? Share your thoughts in the comments below!