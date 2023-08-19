DC Could Kill Off Batman’s Oldest Villain

The world of superheroes can be pretty unpredictable, especially in comics. Films replicate or mimic the comics as best they can, even killing off some hugely essential villains. Take The Batman (2022), which presumably killed Carmine Falcone. Another storied villain could be joining Falcone, as a new series could kill off one of Batman’s oldest villains.

Batman is only as important as his Rogues Gallery, which comprises core members including The Joker, The Penguin, The Riddler, Scarecrow, Two-Face, Catwoman, Mr. Freeze, Hugo Strange, and many more. Most of the listed villains have appeared to torment the Dark Knight at some point in the many comics, video games, films, and TV shows.

These core members have also all existed in tandem with Batman throughout his storied history, which dates back to Detective Comics in 1939. DC became a powerhouse in the comic industry because of Detective Comics, adapting its initials as its official moniker. Without Batman, there would be no DC. Without the Rogues Gallery, there would be no Batman.

Though some of his biggest villains have met their maker, like Two-Face in The Dark Knight, Falcone in The Batman, and even Hugo Strange in the comics, his core Rogues Gallery are often left to exist only to act as the antithesis of Bruce Wayne. However, a new series might pull off one of the biggest DC deaths ever.

New Batman Series Could Be Killing off The Penguin

DC is going through a new awakening in comics, and the awakening is called the Dawn of DC. This new wave of comics began in January of this year and features brand-new stories from some of the most fan-favorite heroes. One of those heroes is Batman, who has faced a rather tricky situation.

Back in 2022, Batman was framed by Oswald Cobblepot (The Penguin) in the comics, making everyone believe that he was responsible for the death of The Penguin. Instead, Cobbepot got plastic surgery and fled into a menial life. He was running a simple flower shop in Gotham before relocating to Metropolis, eventually tracked down by Catwoman, who is looking for Cobblepot’s living relatives.

Cobblepot gets in deep, forcing U.S. Government intervention. Oswald Cobblepot discovers he has two illegitimate children, Addison and Aiden. Both are chips off the old block, showing up in a Catwoman comic to inherit the Iceberg Lounge from their presumed dead father, only they are far more ruthless than he ever was. They want to take over the criminal underground of Gotham, and in this new DC series, it appears they are not taking too kindly to seeing their father.

The preview for The Penguin #1 shows Oswald Cobblepot and Batman locked in the Batmobile submerged in Gotham River. The Penguin looks bloody and is near death, presumably suffering from what looks like gunshot wounds, meaning that DC could finally kill off the long-standing villain.

This is a massive revelation for one of the oldest DC villains. Though he was initially “killed off” last year, that was only a ruse so he could escape the criminal element in Gotham. It appears that DC might be making good on its promise of seeing the character completely killed off.

This could also cause a wave within the movies, which heavily feature Oswald “Oz” Cobblepot. The Batman features the character played by Colin Farrell, who is also receiving a spinoff series on Max. The world will see how Cobblepot comes to power in Gotham after the death of Carmine Falcone.

He will eventually become The Penguin in the series or in The Batman 2. However, Matt Reeves might take some creative cues from the comics and replicate the death of The Penguin, sending shockwaves through DC. We hope to see Farrell remain as The Penguin for the foreseeable future, but with Carmine Falcone already dying, everyone is fair game.

What do you think of DC killing off The Penguin? Do you think Batman is losing his best villain?