Crayola Is Making a Gen-Z Sci-Fi Movie

Now that Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie’s Barbie movie has become one of the biggest box office success stories of the year, it seems every toy company in the world feels the need to get into show business. In one of the more unusual developments in cinema, it seems that Crayola, the manufacturer of the iconic wax crayon, has decided it needs to be a film studio in addition to the company behind your most multi-colored childhood memories.

As though that were not odd enough, it also seems that the newly-founded Crayola Studios is not doing the expected thing and making a movie about an anthropomorphic crayon who goes on adventures with other articles of art supplies and learns something about life but is instead making a science fiction movie.

Per Deadline, Crayola is teaming up with MIMO Studios to produce a feature film adaptation of The Alien Adventures of Finn Caspian, the popular sci-fi children’s podcast by Jonathan Messinger.

The series follows Finn Caspian, an eight-year-old who explores the Marlowe 280 Interplanetary Exploratory Space Station with his friends Abigail, Elias, and Vale and robot Foggy, solving mysteries and encountering alien beings along the way.

Crayola’s EVP of Marketing Victoria Lozano says that “As world leaders in creative self-expression, the establishment of Crayola Studios is a logical next step for us, it builds on plans announced last year to develop entertainment content that inspires and nurtures the next generation and helps them develop lifelong creative mindsets. Our unique perspective offers an exciting opportunity for the industry as it searches for stand out new and trusted content that has creativity at its heart.”

While we don’t necessarily agree that it is entirely a logical step for a crayon company to found a movie studio and adapt a popular sci-fi podcast from Gen-Z Media, we certainly do live in a world where every company is looking to expand in all directions it can.

After all, if Mattel, a company known for plastic dolls, can produce one of the most critically acclaimed movies of the year, why can’t Crayola do the same for a podcast? We’ll just have to wait and see if lightning strikes twice.

Will you see Crayola’s upcoming movie when it hits theaters? Let us know in the comments below!