Controversial Children’s Asylum Spends Taxpayer Money To Remove Disney Murals

A controversial asylum center in the United Kingdom spent a bizarre amount of money to paint over Disney murals in its children’s area for unclear reasons.

The Manston short-term holding facility in Kent has been the subject of divisive public opinion in the UK for months since it was accused of keeping thousands of refugees in inhumane and unethical conditions for months, including an unknown number of children.

While the Manston asylum is not as well known outside of the UK, a Freedom of Information request showed that it covered up one of the most American things possible: murals that depicted Disney characters like Frozen‘s Anna in the areas intended to welcome children.

The UK is currently in the midst of a heated debate on immigration, with Home Secretary Suella Braverman being particularly noted for her inflammatory rhetoric. Multiple organizations have condemned Braverman for describing immigrants seeking refuge in the UK as an “invasion” and invoking racist dog whistles.

It is unclear whether Suella Braverman or Minister for Immigration Robert Jenrick ordered the removal of Disney characters and Frozen decorations from Manston.

However, it has been confirmed (per The Guardian) that Robert Jenrick ordered a similar erasure of Disney characters like Mickey Mouse and Baloo from the Kent Intake Unit, a move that has been alleged to be designed to make children feel unwelcome.

According to the Freedom of Information request, the anti-Disney Manston asylum cost British taxpayers £1,549.52 (equivalent to $1,971.51). That is a decent amount of money being spent to get rid of iconic Disney characters intended to make refugee children feel comforted.

In fact, until now, the Manston asylum center’s children’s area was actually praised by His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Prisons (HMIP), with the Disney character murals being explicitly described as “The family marquee was decorated in bright, cheerful colours.”

There has been an outcry from the British public for the Disney murals at the Kent Intake Unit to be restored, and it seems likely that the Manston Center will receive the same now that it is becoming public knowledge.

