Adult Swim Saves Cartoon Network’s Most Iconic Shows

Adult Swim might not be where iconic children’s shows are shown regularly, but the adult-centric network is turning itself into just that. The network announced it will begin its nightly program schedule an hour earlier, saving some of the most iconic Cartoon Network shows.

Strangely, Adult Swim began as an offshoot for Cartoon Network, airing late at night when all the children have presumably gone to bed. The programs offered initially brought in and targeted young adults like Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Robot Chicken, The Boondocks, The Venture Bros., and the ever-popular Rick and Morty. It paired well with Toonami, which airs even later at night but showcases some of the best anime and cartoons—primarily unedited.

Adult Swim became a haven for off-the-wall or more crude animated shows that almost all became instant hits. It began in 2001, though it has exploded since, with the network taking on a life of its own.

Cartoon Network has all but faded into obscurity, but Cartoon Network, Tonnami, and Adult Swim were targeted as a cornerstone of the new era of Warner Bros. Discovery. The idea is that the classic and original animated content that fans have come to know and love from these networks would be highlighted, especially with an emphasis on original content. Rick and Morty The Anime is one of the upcoming original content that should bring in tons of fans.

Adult Swim already saw success earlier this year by starting its program schedule an hour earlier. Now, the network is doing so again, bringing classic children’s cartoons.

Adult Swim Launches Checkered Past Block

Via a new teaser, the adult-leaning network has revealed that it will begin at 5 p.m. on August 28. This new block will showcase “shows you watched as a kid.” You must hand it to the marketing team, as they know their viewership demographic well. Among the listed cartoons returning for this “checkered past” block are Bill & Mandy, Courage the Cowardly Dog, Dexter’s Laboratory, and Ed, Edd, and Eddy.

All four of those shows are certainly ones that we watched as kids and some of the best and weirdest animated shows that Cartoon Network has ever produced. It makes sense that Adult Swimw would be starting with the most off-the-wall children’s shows as part of its new earlier block. Though Dexter’s Laboratory isn’t exactly the worst of the bunch, Courage the Cowardly Dog is often described as being too disturbing and scary for kids.

Bill & Mandy and Ed, Edd, and Eddy aren’t the worst cartoons either, but we see a common theme with this slate of shows being shown before the typical Adult Swim library. They are crude, odd, and some downright disturbing. Still, this is huge news considering most of those shows have not been shown in syndication like this in quite a long time.

Though Adult Swim might not overtake Cartoon Network, as the pair are working in tandem to save some of the most iconic shows, we hope to see Cow and Chicken, Johnny Bravo, and I Am Weasel also make a glorious comeback. Even if Adult Swim replaces Cartoon Network, at least the most classic and iconic shows will finally have a home again.

