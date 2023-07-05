Teaser Trailer Released for New ‘Stranger Things’ prequel!

Four seasons of Stranger Things has proven it is a flourishing mythology with riveting multiple storylines and characters. Unfortunately, while there have been no updates on the fifth and final season, ‘Stranger Things: The First Shadow’ will be a prequel stage play that will establish itself as the foundational predecessor to Netflix’s blockbuster series. Show creators, Matt and Ross Duffer, addressed fans at the Tudum Festival last month that there would be more thrilling stories to tell within the lore of their creation. Many fans assumed the expansion of Stranger Things would start cinematically, but its first campaign will begin through its first storytelling medium.

‘Stranger Things: The First Shadow’ will return audiences to Hawkins, Indiana in 1959 to explore in greater detail the origin of Henry Creel and his unhinged descent to becoming the malevolent villain, Vecna. According to the play’s description, the performance event will be a gripping new adventure that will take viewers right back to the beginning of the Stranger Things story and will hold the key to how it ends. The play will introduce new engaging characters and will also provide insight into the lives of a young Jim Hopper, Joyce Byers, and Bob Newby.

The highly-anticipate show will be co-directed by Tony Award-winning theater director, Stephen Daldry (Billy Elliot, The Hour and The Reader) and his filmmaking partner, Justin Martin. The play has been written by Kate Trefry (Stranger Things, Fear Street) who the Duffer Brothers have praised her writing as “surprising, scary and heartfelt.” It will also consist of a Broadway, award-winning crew. Set design will be done by Miriam Buether, costume design will be by Brigitte Reiggenstuel, with lighting design by Jon Clark and sound design by Paul Arditti. Visual effects will be helmed by Jamie Harrison and Chris Fisher.

#StrangerThingsOnStage will take you right back to the beginning of the Stranger Things story – and it might hold the key to what comes next… 🔥 pic.twitter.com/3y9waLiG9j — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) July 5, 2023

The latest teaser trailer depicts a retro television displaying the damaging events that led to the Season 4 finale. Next, the timeline rewinds through all four seasons to reveal a newly formed Vecna prepared to exact his revenge. ‘Stranger Things: The First Shadow’ will be heading to the West End in London provisionally with previews starting November 17, 2023 and an official opening on December 14, 2023.

Are you excited for the prequel? Do you want it to come to the US?