Star Confirms Troubled Marvel Production Won’t See Character Return

One of the most infamously troubled productions coming from Marvel Studios is the Blade reboot that’s been in the works for the last couple of years.

The project has been delayed for a variety of reasons, including the original director leaving the production, a complete script rewrite, and most recently due to the WGA writers’ strike that’s just entered its third month and the imminent SAG actors’ strike. It was finally expected to start production this year with a planned release for next year until the strikes delayed the film indefinitely.

The reboot of the original franchise trilogy was announced in 2019, with Mahershala Ali taking over as the titular character. Blade was first hinted at in the post-credit scene of Eternals (2021) with Kit Harrington’s Dane Whitman.

In the post-credit scene, Harrington’s character is seen opening a box containing the Ebony Blade, suggesting that his character may eventually transform into the Black Knight. Before he can pick it up, however, Ali’s voice can be heard asking him “Are you sure you’re ready for that?”

In a recent panel at San Antonio’s Superhero Comic Con, Harrington said that while he hopes the character of the Black Knight is explored in the future, he will not be appearing in the Blade movie, whenever it happens. Apparently, he was never meant to. “I was never… I think there was some misunderstanding about whether he was going to be in the Blade movie…He was never meant to be in the Blade movie and isn’t.”

“I hope they use him…I hope that the Black Knight comes along. I hope that Dane Whitman is that character. At this stage, I can’t tell you anything. But I think the intention is to develop him at some point,” Harrington further explained. As of yet, no Eternals spin-offs or solo movie have been announced for future Marvel Phases, although that doesn’t rule it out completely.

Eternals was essentially a one-off MCU movie, unrelated to the main Avengers storyline, and has pretty much been forgotten by fans due to its disconnect from the other MCU timeline. With Blade already in troubled waters without even having started production yet, it may be a while before fans see Dane Whitman or the Black Knight join the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

