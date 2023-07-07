San Diego Comic-Con Releases Updated Panel Schedule

The international mecca of pop culture fan conventions, San Diego Comic-Con 2023, is arriving soon and has released its panel schedule for Thursday and Friday so far. The convention has had a slow comeback since returning from the pandemic. Even though last year’s event had a promising turnout, the ongoing Writer’s strike and an imminent Actor’s strike has affected which studios were coming down to promote their latest projects.

Big companies like Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, HBO, Universal, Sony and Netflix have all opted out to promote their most anticipated material. Plus, other fan events have grown, such as Tudum, Nintendo Direct, and Star Wars Celebration have pulled many fans and the aforementioned studios from the once monopolized pop culture phenomenon. Nonetheless, San Diego Comic-Con will still have multiple promising panels that will thrill fans throughout the week. Although the event is sold out, most sneak peak footage will be released on the internet the week of the Convention.

Here are some of the marquee panels for Thursday and Friday:

Thursday, July 20

11:30am – 12:30pm — Paramount Pictures: “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” — Paramount Pictures brings a panel discussion and footage presentation with filmmakers. (Hall H)

— Insomniac Games’ creative director Bryan Intihar, game director Ryan Smith, narrative director Jon Paquette, and senior art director Jacinda Chew are joined by actors Yuri Lowenthal (Peter Parker), Nadji Jeter (Miles Morales), Laura Bailey (Mary Jane Watson), and Tony Todd (Venom), along with VO and creative director Bill Rosemann from Marvel Games, to discuss the upcoming PlayStation 5 game. Get a behind-the-scenes look at Insomniac Games’ take on the monstrous Venom and how the symbiote plays a role in the sequel to the hit PlayStation games Marvel’s Spider-Man and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. (Hall H) 3:15pm – 4:15pm — “Peacock’s Original Comedy Series Twisted Metal” — Get an exclusive sneak peek at Peacock’s new original comedy series “Twisted Metal.” Based on the classic PlayStation game series, “Twisted Metal” is a high-octane action comedy based on an original take by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (“Deadpool”) and written by Michael Jonathan Smith (“Cobra Kai”), about a motor-mouthed outsider offered a chance at a better life, but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. The ten-episode series stars Anthony Mackie, Stephanie Beatriz, Thomas Haden Church, with Will Arnett and Joe Seanoa, and guest stars Neve Campbell and streams only on Peacock on July 27. (Ballroom 20)

Friday, July 21

10:00am – 11:00am — “Tiny Toons Looniversity” — Congratulations, you’ve been accepted into ACME Looniversity! Join this panel of “Tiny Toons Looniversity” academics (a.k.a. cast and crew) as they take you on a “campus tour” of Cartoon Network’s newest entry into the Looniverse. Classes begin this fall, but panel attendees will be treated to a screening of the premiere episode! Plus, catch sneak peeks of the final batch of Looney Tunes cartoons and upcoming episodes of Cartoonito’s preschool “Bugs Bunny Builders.” Tiny Toons Looniversity is produced by Amblin Television in association with Warner Bros. Animation. Looney Tunes Cartoons and Bugs Bunny Builders are produced by Warner Bros. Animation. (Indigo Ballroom)

— It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s Superman like you’ve never seen him before! Watch a new episode of Adult Swim’s newest comedy adventure and join the heroic cast and crew of “My Adventures with Superman” as they discuss familiar friends and foes, plus what else you will see in Season 1 and beyond. “My Adventures with Superman” is produced by Warner Bros. Animation. (Indigo Ballroom) 3:00pm – 4:00pm — “Solar Opposites” — “Solar Opposites” packs up the sci-fi and gets normal…for a second. Then it’s back to classic Solar chaos, mayhem in the Wall, and some all-new Silvercops adventures. Join the aliens for a hilarious and out-of-this-world first look at the upcoming fourth season on Hulu. (Indigo Ballroom)

Stay tuned for the release of the highly-anticipated Saturday schedule and the overlooked Sunday schedule. San Diego Comic-Con International begins July 19-23, 2023.

Did you get your tickets this year? What panel footage are you most looking forward to?