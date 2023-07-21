Popular Disney Show Blasted for “Unrealistic Expectations for Parents”

Disney has been a long-time standard for delivering messages to children and sliding in some over-their-heads adult humor throughout their shows and movies. Almost every Disney movie has a heartfelt message of love or adventure and their shows often cover a variety of topics throughout each episode.

As Disney has leaned into streaming with Disney+, they’ve had to figure out the balance between too much content and recouping money spent on filming. The WGA and SAG strike has also called into question the issue of streaming residuals, which Disney doesn’t have to pay if they completely remove the content off their platform. It’s starting to raise concerns about some of the content that’s been removed or could be removed and how Disney measures its success.

However, along with the rise of streaming comes ease of access to almost any Disney show or movie at any given point in time. Parents are able to give their kids their favorite show at the grocery store, in the car, at 3 a.m. when they have a nightmare, kids essentially have unlimited access to the wide scope of Disney properties. Strangely enough, the most popular show on Disney+ isn’t even technically a Disney property, it just has permission to be streamed on the platform.

Bluey has taken the world by storm, appealing to both adults and children. The show comes from an Australian children’s network and follows a family of blue heeler dogs, including Bluey, her sister Bingo, and their father, Bandit, and mother, Chilli. Bluey as a show focuses on imaginative play, family, growing up, and integrates various aspects of Australian culture. It’s become one of the most popular children’s shows for both children and parents.

However, one parent isn’t too happy with the show’s depictions of family, specifically the relationship between Bandit and his kids. NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently spoke about the show and how his two daughters love watching it, but how it’s put unrealistic expectations on him as a dad. He said that his daughters will watch the show, see how “the dad is like the kids’ best friend. Always available. Always there. Anytime they want the dad to get in on the fun or to play, he’s never too busy.”

He goes on to say that Bandit seems to always be available for his children, playing with them whenever they want, and that his daughters see that and ask the same of him. “He is setting these expectations for our own children that are unrealistic,” Earnhardt said. Adults, including parents, have time constraints, jobs, responsibilities, and other obligations that often require time and focus that takes them away from their kids. And to be fair, Bandit is a cartoon dog who exists within imaginary boundaries, time, and expectations.

However, Earnhardt was taken to task on Twitter for his comments. “Imagine complaining that a cartoon makes your kids think you can spend time with them,” Tweeted @Mike_Kailing. “‘Retired multi millionaire complains his kids want him to be more fun,'” @EyalShachar mocked.

“If Bluey’s dad is too high of a bar for you, then strive to be a better dad. I actually think it’s one of the more realistic dads on any kids shows that show a blend of honesty and sacrifice that should be the standard not the goal. Sad chorus of men singing that song,” @livethedreamDFW scolded. Or, as @tompompei put it, “Pretty sure ‘Come on dad, do this’ existed way before Bandit Heeler.”

Honestly, the argument could probably best be summed up by @KrumichSports who asks, “My boy Bandit got haters????”

What do you think about Earnhardt’s comments about Bluey? Share your thoughts in the comments below!