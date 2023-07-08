Op-Ed: Miranda Sings Cameo Controversy Pushes Censorship Boundaries

Amidst accusations of grooming and misconduct from a former fan, Adam McIntyre, Colleen Ballinger has had more than her fair share of media coverage. While the accusations against the former internet star are nothing to be laughed at, fans demanding Disney Animationremove her cameo from Ralph Breaks the Internet could pose a dangerous precedent for censorship.

For those who don’t know, Colleen Ballinger (Miranda Sings on YouTube) is currently battling grooming accusations from a former fan, reportedly sending him a set of lingerie when he was 14. Although the former YouTube sensation hasn’t been officially charged, the accusations alone have been enough for some fans to demand the removal of her appearance in the sequel to Wreck-It Ralph.

Too Much Censorship in Wreck-It Ralph Removal?

Whether or not the accusations are true, the cameo did not age well in light of the onslaught of negative publicity surrounding Ballinger. However, does that really warrant editing a very short few seconds off of a five-year-old movie?

Ballinger’s cameo doesn’t really have much to contribute to the plot, so her presence in the film really needs more weight to affect the movie. In this writer’s opinion, it truly doesn’t matter if she’s in the movie or not. However, should public opinion really affect how a studio censors their work?

Both Disney and Pixar have wrestled with the subject of censorship in recent years, and the lines between appropriate and excessive are truly beginning to blur. Taking Miranda Sings out of the equation, viewers have already seen how accusations can absolutely blow up Disney’s properties and the actors who brought them to life.

Accusations, not conformation, have brought figures like Johnny Depp and Jonathan Majors to the brink of ruin, as well as Disney putting their respective characters in a cinematic limbo. So what’s stoping them from leaving entire animated characters on the cutting room floor?

It should be completely understood that while the accusations against Ballinger haven’t gone the full legal route, the situation is still a serious matter not to be taken lightly. Innocent or guilty, the creator’s actions will have long term consequences, regardless of what happens to her cameo. Like the controversy surrounding Jonathan Majors, it’s something of a wait-and-see-scenario.

Whether she’s guilty or innocent, Colleen Ballinger is not winning any fans, but is that really enough reason to take time, money, and energy to cut her out of a film she’s barely in? It’s not like Disney hasn’t cut out other controversial figures, such as Sunflower in Fantasia. Additionally, the subject of film preservation is called into question if a studio is willing to commit to a choice, but then backtrack and erase it years later.

