Former Disney Channel Star Involved in Abuse Allegations

Keke Palmer may be a familiar name to some. She’s been on both Nickelodeon and Disney Channel as well as starring in a variety of films and recently hosting a daytime show.

She got her break in Akeelah and the Bee (2006), then starred in True Jackson, V.P. on Nickelodeon, starred in the Disney Channel Original Movie Jump In! (2007), and has racked up an impressive amount of Hollywood credits since, including co-starring in Jordan Peele’s Nope (2022).

Now, she’s all over Twitter for causing a “scandal” at an Usher concert earlier this week. The recent mother of one has had an on-again-off-again relationship with her boyfriend/baby daddy Darius Jackson since 2021. They welcomed their son in February of this year, with Palmer sharing a heartfelt message for Jackson on her Instagram on Father’s Day.

Palmer attended a Las Vegas Usher concert early this week, while wearing a black bodysuit with a sheer lace black dress on top. She was caught in a video as Usher serenaded her, seemingly thrilled at the up close encounter with the star. However, Jackson wasn’t so amused after seeing the viral video.

Keke Palmer’s boyfriend shames her for the outfit she wore to Usher concert: “It's the outfit tho.. you a mom.” pic.twitter.com/ossVtYdfp1 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 5, 2023

“It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom,” he Tweeted in response to the video. In a follow-up Tweet, he doubled down on his comments, stating,

“We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is. This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case”

Keke Palmer’s boyfriend responds to the backlash he's receiving for outfit-shaming her: “We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is.” pic.twitter.com/25wyTh5RaX — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 5, 2023

Since then, Palmer has posted more pictures of her outfit to her Instagram, Jackson has deleted his social media profiles, and Twitter has erupted in a massive show of support to the new mom. “Award-winning information technology leader and gender bias expert” @amydiehl states,

“US culture has a long history of scrutinizing, pathologizing and policing the sexuality of women, particularly Black women, as well as mothers. Plus Jackson sees Keke Palmer as an extension of him, which leads to controlling behavior & abuse.”

While many are jumping to defend Palmer, stating that she’s beautiful and Jackson is just jealous, others have pointed out that it’s indicative of a deeper issue. “As if the issue with what Darius Jackson said to Keke Palmer is that he said it publicly and not that he said it at all. It was shaming, sexist, and controlling and I’m not here for a man telling a woman what she should not wear in any context,” Tweeted @Sarah_SV.

Keke Palmer shares new photos in gorgeous outfit for a recent Usher show. pic.twitter.com/PkDjwegDjn — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 6, 2023

As Jackson attempts to police Palmer and what she wears, hundreds of comments have blasted him, calling him abusive, controlling, and hypocritical considering he’s previously posted a photo of himself to Instagram wearing nothing but underwear. He’s also previously posted photos of a very pregnant and nearly naked Palmer to his own social media as well as posted videos of her twerking, clearly not having had an issue with it previously.

The incident was not the only celebrity news trending on Twitter today as it was revealed that Britney Spears was hit by security for NBA player Victor Wembanyama. This has also drawn controversy with many arguing that the security guard has no reason to hit any woman, whether or not he knew who she was. Although both Spears and her husband have spoken out about their altercation, Palmer has yet to respond to any allegations or comments directed at Jackson.

