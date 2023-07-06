DeSantis Attacked by ‘Peaky Blinders’ Creator Over Homophobic Campaign Video

After releasing a homophobic campaign video utilizing footage from various movies and TV shows, the Peaky Blinders have announced that they’re coming for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Republican Governor Ron DeSantis has been extensively covered on this site for his feud with the Walt Disney Company. After former Disney CEO Bob Chapek spoke out against his “Don’t Say Gay” bill, DeSantis has gone on a tear, levying multiple laws and restrictions against Walt Disney World.

However, Ron DeSantis’ feuds don’t begin and end with Disney. He has also shown massive disdain for education, Bud Light, and the LGBTQ+ community in general, proposing and passing bills that attack transgender people, drag queens and remotely mentioning homosexuality in a classroom setting. Multiple people have spoken out against his actions, including the creative team behind Peaky Blinders (2013-2022).

By Order of the Peaky Blinders, Ron DeSantis is Done For

In a recent campaign video, Presidential candidate Ron DeSantis relished that he is the most anti-transgender candidate the United States has ever seen. Not only did the video showcase his most egregious bills and attacked Donald Trump for being “weak” against Caitlin Jenner, but it utilized clips from American Psycho (2000), Tyler the Creator, Troy (2004), and Peaky Blinders to show DeSantis gearing up to take on the LGBTQ+ community and leftism.

The team behind Peaky Blinders, a crime drama surrounding a mixed Irish family in 1920s Birmingham, England, didn’t like that one bit, so much so that they made a post on Twitter condemning the video:

“On behalf of the partners of Peaky Blinders – Steven Knight, Cillian Murphy, Caryn Mandabach Productions, Tiger Aspect Productions, and Banijay Rights – we confirm the footage of Tommy Shelby’s character used within the video posted by Ron DeSantis’ campaign was obtained without permission or official license. We do not support nor endorse the video’s narrative and strongly disapprove of the use of the content in this manner.”

While all of the sources DeSantis’ campaign pulled from for the video are questionable for supporting his stances, Peaky Blinders seems particularly strange. Not only are there multiple theories regarding the lead character’s sexuality, but the entire gang is strictly anti-police and pro-business, which feels the opposite of the Florida Governor’s viewpoints.

