“Flat Out Not True…” Disney Creator Reveals Controversial Movie Not Happening

Reports of Kenneth Branagh directing a live-action adaptation of Disney’s Gargoyles series circulated the internet this week, and fans of the stone guardians rejoiced. Goliath, Demona, Hudson, and the rest of the clan have been slumbering for decades, and they are long overdue for a feature film adaptation. Unfortunately, the celebrations might be more than a bit premature.

Although the director behind Thor, Murder on the Orient Express, and Disney’s live-action Cinderella was reportedly attached to the project, a recent post from the show’s producer, Greg Weisman, had a different status on the adaptation.

Gargoyles Movie Not Happening?

Gargoyles was one of the most ambitious shows of Disney’s golden age. The ’90s was a glorious time for the studio, and the action-packed fantasy series was essentially Disney’s answer to Batman. As Goliath, Hudson, Brooklyn, and the rest of the clan protected the streets of New York from threats both modern and magical, a fandom was born.

The series remains one of the best examples of Disney’s dark side done right. In an age where fans are begging Disney to take more risks and experiment with their storytelling, there has never been a better time for the Gargoyles to make a triumphant return. Unfortunately, the project might already be a pipe dream.

Gargoyles creator and producer, Greg Weisman, shared his thoughts on the Branagh announcement this week, and it seems to be dead in the water. Although Disney has made no announcement at the time of writing, it’s safe to say that it’s not happening if this is coming from the man behind the source material.

This is undoubtedly going to break thousands of hearts, as the series is one of Disney’s most successful cult followings. However, this might also be a sign for the studio to contact the show’s creator in order to get Gargoyles the adaptation it deserves. Hopefully with an even more iconic director.

