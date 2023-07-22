Fans Rave Over Disney’s New Album

If you’ve ever teared up at a song that rings with echoes of the past, there’s good news. Disney just released a record in honor of its centennial birthday. Some of the Walt Disney Records tracks tug at the heartstrings. Others are just surprising takes from Minnie Mouse and other animation sensations.

Disney Celebrating Its 100th Birthday

Ideas outlive men. Music, arguably, outlives ideas by capturing the literal vibes of an era and putting them into song. Who doesn’t know a sea shanty or the classic ‘Happy Birthday’ song? Disney just released an album called “Disney Mickey Mouse Shorts.”

It holds a treasure trove of material, including some special pieces. Scott Gustin even touted the record Disney released as “including some full versions never heard before.” The album also incorporates some impressive talent. Comprising eight songs in total, this new Walt Disney Studios album is available on Spotify, Apple, and YouTube.

Why Disney Releasing the Record Is Special

It’s the big Disney100 event, and that means the company that birthed Imagineers and modern animation has some celebrating to do. On top of its many events, spread internationally, digital Disney is pulling out all the stops.

This time, the Walt Disney recordings aren’t all about modern soundtracks. The album takes the listener through song after powerful song that speaks volumes about Disney recordings and approach over time. The release includes impressive full-length songs by Chris Willis and Elyse Willis.

Which Songs Made the Cut

The tracks on the album include:

“Our Homespun Melody” – Mickey Mouse “Yodelberg” – Kerry Christenson, Emilie Laudie “Pua Nani Ē” – Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Raitea Helm “Happy Birthday, Mickey Mouse” – Minnie Mouse “Top of the World” – Mickey Mouse “Carried Away” – Minnie Mouse “Mumbai Madness” – Charenjeeg ‘CJ’ Virdi, Farah Kidwai “Springtime Symphony” – Christopher Willis

Walt Disney Records today released "Mickey Mouse: Music from the Disney Mickey Mouse Shorts." The album features 8 songs by @mrchriswillis and @elysemwillis – including some full versions never heard before. pic.twitter.com/OLhiq5HQhj — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) July 21, 2023

Fans Pleased With Walt Disney Record

According to those who took a listen to the album, the lack of sound effects in “Carried Away” was a big win. The reviewer said “I love it.” and the sentiment seems to carry. As for the sales of the album, the official success has yet to be determined.

Disney increasingly tries to use nostalgia as a way to tie different generations together. Each of these songs evokes something different while still capturing Disney over time. As for its reception, the initial results are positive for the Mickey Mouse gang.

What do you think about the record Disney just released? Make your mark in the comments below!