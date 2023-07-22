Fans Rave Over Disney’s New Album

in Artwork, Disney, Entertainment, Music

Posted on by Corrina Murdoch Leave a comment
Mickey Mouse on the background of Disney World images (attractions on the left and Disney Castle on the right)

Credit: Inside the Magic

If you’ve ever teared up at a song that rings with echoes of the past, there’s good news. Disney just released a record in honor of its centennial birthday. Some of the Walt Disney Records tracks tug at the heartstrings. Others are just surprising takes from Minnie Mouse and other animation sensations.

Mirabel Madrigal and Isabela Madrigal holding hands during the "What Else Can I Do" Musical number on Encanto as an example song while Disney released an album
Credit: Disney

Disney Celebrating Its 100th Birthday

Ideas outlive men. Music, arguably, outlives ideas by capturing the literal vibes of an era and putting them into song. Who doesn’t know a sea shanty or the classic ‘Happy Birthday’ song? Disney just released an album called “Disney Mickey Mouse Shorts.”

It holds a treasure trove of material, including some special pieces. Scott Gustin even touted the record Disney released as “including some full versions never heard before.” The album also incorporates some impressive talent. Comprising eight songs in total, this new Walt Disney Studios album is available on Spotify, Apple, and YouTube.

Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse
Credit: Disney

Why Disney Releasing the Record Is Special

It’s the big Disney100 event, and that means the company that birthed Imagineers and modern animation has some celebrating to do. On top of its many events, spread internationally, digital Disney is pulling out all the stops.

This time, the Walt Disney recordings aren’t all about modern soundtracks. The album takes the listener through song after powerful song that speaks volumes about Disney recordings and approach over time. The release includes impressive full-length songs by Chris Willis and Elyse Willis.

disney 100 anniversary with Mickey Mouse as an example of celebrations as Disney released an album for birthday
Credit: D23

Which Songs Made the Cut

The tracks on the album include:

  1. “Our Homespun Melody” – Mickey Mouse
  2. “Yodelberg” – Kerry Christenson, Emilie Laudie
  3. “Pua Nani Ē” – Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Raitea Helm
  4. “Happy Birthday, Mickey Mouse” – Minnie Mouse
  5. “Top of the World” – Mickey Mouse
  6. “Carried Away” – Minnie Mouse
  7. “Mumbai Madness” – Charenjeeg ‘CJ’ Virdi, Farah Kidwai
  8. “Springtime Symphony” – Christopher Willis

Fans Pleased With Walt Disney Record

According to those who took a listen to the album, the lack of sound effects in “Carried Away” was a big win. The reviewer said “I love it.” and the sentiment seems to carry. As for the sales of the album, the official success has yet to be determined.

Disney increasingly tries to use nostalgia as a way to tie different generations together. Each of these songs evokes something different while still capturing Disney over time. As for its reception, the initial results are positive for the Mickey Mouse gang.

What do you think about the record Disney just released? Make your mark in the comments below!

Tagged:DisneyDisney ArtDisney MusicMusicmusical numbersoundtrack

Corrina Murdoch

Corrina Murdoch is a lifelong writer and Disney enthusiast. Starting in print journalism, she has one published book and another set for a 2023 release. Her favorite character is Mulan and favorite movie is Beauty and the Beast. During Corrina's free time, you can find her swimming, climbing, hitting the theme park, or binge-watching the newest series.

Be the first to comment!