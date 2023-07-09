ESPN Personality Calls Out Disney Layoffs “I Can’t Explain Bob Iger’s Thinking.”

The ESPN layoffs have caught everyone by surprise. But none may be more shocked than sports journalist Paul Finebaum, who still questions Bob Iger’s decision.

Without a doubt, ESPN is the world’s most recognized sports news brand. With multiple channels and analysts, the Entertainment and Sports Programming Network has some of the most-watched programs in the world, including Monday Night Football, SportsCenter, live sports, and plenty of programming covering the PGA Championship, basketball, the World Cup, cricket, and even hot dog eating competitions.

Sports fans were caught off guard recently when Disney laid off around 20 on-air personalities from ESPN. This included many of ESPN’s most popular personalities, including some who had been with the company for almost two decades. Naturally, other analysts are upset by this, including SEC College Football specialist Paul Finebaum.

Paul Finebaum Says ESPN Layoffs Were the “Worst Day”

While appearing on the Marchand and Ourand Sports Media Podcast, sports journalist and ESPN personality Paul Finebaum laid bare his emotions regarding the shocking layoffs.

“It’s pretty tough, and I say that loving my job and loving the company. But it was the worst day in my ten years at ESPN. I can’t explain Bob (Iger)’s thinking. I think you have to trust his track record, but it doesn’t really excuse the state of mind that a lot of us, if not all of us, were in.”

The New York Times best-selling author continued, “And I say as an employee nobody knew Friday. Especially those of us who were on the air whether we would be around at the end of the day. I’ll spare you a lot of the things that have been said on Twitter and on social media because [ESPN] is a special place to work.”

“But it can be cruel, and I think because most of the names were very well-known — far better than mine — there’s a chirping out there, there’s a lot of schadenfreude from, ‘Hey, look what happened to him or to her,’ but it still hurts.”

While Finebaum was upset and didn’t necessarily understand why big names like Jeff Van Gundy, Jalen Rose, and Matt Hasselbeck were let go, he does know that the sports network is a business. “That’s the part that you have to understand when you work there, there’s good and there’s bad.”

