Don’t Waste Your Time! Skip These 8 Rides at Disney.

We love Walt Disney World and enjoy our vacations there every time. Although we would love to say that all the rides are top-notch, that isn’t the case.

If you have a limited amount of time to enjoy Walt Disney World, there are some rides that you might want to skip. There isn’t anything wrong with these rides, but we think your precious time in Disney Parks could be spent enjoying a different ride, show, or attraction that might be slightly more magical.

We recommend skipping these rides in the four Disney Parks during your next Walt Disney World vacation.

Magic Kingdom

Starting with the most iconic Disney Park, Magic Kingdom. Guests can soar with Dumbo, fight pirates, and race through space. While all of that is fun, what rides should be skipped?

Astro Orbiter- Tomorrowland

One ride that we recommend skipping at Magic Kingdom is Astro Orbiter. There are two reasons why we have this on our skip list. First, it is because of the spinning. We aren’t fans of spinning, and even though this is a typical spinner ride like Dumbo the Flying Elephant, it does turn a lot faster. Because of this factor and possibly the height, we sit this ride out during our trip.

Secondly, we think this ride takes a lot of time and effort. Guests must ride an elevator to the ride’s loading area, which can be extremely slow. It is also the only way to get back down after riding.

Tomorrowland Speedway- Tomorrowland

Another ride in Tomorrowland that we skip is the speedway. We don’t care for the heat of this ride, the smell from the fumes, or the headache it brings because of those two elements. Little ones love this ride once they can drive, but adults often find it frustrating and not worth the wait.

Mad Tea Party- Fantasyland

This iconic ride is one that most Guests know about before arriving in Magic Kingdom. Commercials show families smiling and laughing as they spin around in their tea cups.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios

When you look at the ride selection at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, there isn’t much on our list to skip. We enjoy the thrill rides and the well-themed attractions that have come to this Park recently.

Both rides that we would skip here make our stomachs a little uneasy.

Star Tours: The Adventure Continues- Echo Lake

We love seeing R2D2 and C-3PO, but the 3D glasses combined with the rough movement of this ride is one that we can’t handle. If you do not have issues with motion sickness, this is one you might add to your list. It is a fun ride that brings scenes from all the different Star Wars movies into the action.

Alien Swirling Saucers- Toy Story Land

On this ride, Guests spin around with the aliens from Toy Story. We find the ride adorable with the cute aliens, and it is beautiful at night, but the overall idea for the ride isn’t attractive. Guests are swirled around both in their saucers as well as around the overall ride space.

Even though we didn’t get too dizzy when we rode, it could easily cause stomach issues. Combined with a theme we don’t care for, we typically skip this ride for the other Toy Story rides in the area.

EPCOT

EPCOT is currently going through a lot of changes. Although we are excited about the coming changes, EPCOT is hard to navigate now. We skip some rides because we don’t want to be crisscrossing the Park a lot.

Journey Into Imagination with Figment- World Celebration

This might make some people mad, but we skip out on Journey Into Imagination with Figment when in EPCOT.

Even though we find Figment cute, his ride confuses us each time we ride. We like learning about the five senses but feel it needs adjustments or improvements along the way.

The Seas with Nemo and Friends- Seas Pavilion, World Nature

Even though we love Nemo and Dory, we tend to skip out on the Seas with Nemo and Friends. There isn’t anything wrong with this ride, but it is a basic slow-moving dark ride through the movie itself.

It is fun to see how Disney used the actual aquariums in the ride, but we feel like more could have been done with it.

Also, there is one scene that makes us a little nauseous. We just feel like there are better options, such as Turtle Take with Crush next door.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Disney’s Animal Kingdom has limited rides for Guests to experience. This Park is more about shows and walk-through experiences. With that said, there is one ride we skip each time we visit Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Kali River Rapids- Asia

The only water ride in Disney’s Animal Kingdom is Kali River Rapids. We skipped this one because we don’t like being wet as we travel around the Park.

Kali River Rapids is known to get Guests wet and soaked, which we prefer to avoid during the long day in the Park.

If you do want to ride, you can bring extra clothes, ponchos, or just enjoy the water on hot days, but we skip this one.

We skip those eight rides during our Walt Disney World vacations. They are good rides; however, we enjoy others a lot more.

This story originally appeared on How to Disney.