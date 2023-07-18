Disneyland Guest Reports Being Endangered, Harassed 

A Disneyland Resort Guest reports falling victim to verbal harassment the second they walked out of the Southern California Disney Park.

Despite being known as The Happiest Place on Earth, Disneyland Resort’s online reputation is struggling. As video after video of violent fights makes its way to social media, Guests at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure report rampant rule-breaking from other visitors ruining the Disney Parks magic.

This week, Disney Resort Guest and Reddit user u/Mysterious_Today_245 alleged being screamed and “growled” as they walked out of Downtown Disney District.

“As I was walking out of Downtown Disney there was a person screaming and growling at Guests,” they explained. “They appeared to be an unhoused person possibly on drugs or having a mental breakdown. I alerted security but still saw the person wandering towards Mickey & Friends.”

The Guest said they “genuinely felt unsafe” and wondered why Disneyland Security Cast Members or on-duty police officers didn’t intervene. However, many commenters scoffed at the Guest for being surprised that a city as large as Anaheim has a large transient population visible outside Disneyland Resort. But they reiterated that this person was on private Disney property, not outside the gate.

“They were indeed inside Downtown Disney,” the Guest explained. “I am used to feeling completely safe there but since this person was acting erratically and Guests seemed to be frightened and walking away from him I felt the need to inform security. I have also been attacked by a homeless person, so maybe I’m extra sensitive. Obviously they’re not all the same.”

Have you noticed erratic behavior at Disneyland Park, Downtown Disney, or Disney California Adventure Park? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.