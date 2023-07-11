Fire Department Rescues Guests Abandoned on Disney Ride

From Space Mountain to “it’s a small world,” every Disneyland Resort attraction breaks down occasionally. Though most rides restart within a few minutes of a shutdown, sometimes evacuations are necessary. And while you might pay extra to skip the line with Disney Genie+ or Individual Lightning Lane, all Guests are equal once trapped on a Disney ride!

Most of the time, Cast Members can execute a Disney ride evacuation. But on rare occasions, more complicated ride systems require expert assistance from the Anaheim Fire Department.

TikToker @magickeymeesh shared this video of firefighters assisting Guests trapped on Pirates of the Caribbean at Disneyland Park:

@magickeymeesh pirates with the lights on ?? 📍disneyland,ca what do you get when you get stuck on pirates for almost an hour? sooo this actually happened yesterday, and of course right at the end when we’re about to go up to exit the caves, the ride stops 😐 and we legit were waiting for some kind of response, but luckily we were told we’d get escorted out by firefighters ?? so definitely fun times but we were all channeling our inner Kate Bush walking up that damn bill 😭😅 have y’all ever been stuck on a ride before? also if you haven’t been stuck also if you haven’t been stuck on Indy before have you even gotten stuck on a Disney ride ?? 😬 have you been stuck on a Disney ride before? #explore #disneyland #disneytrip #disneyfail #piratesofthecaribbean #neworleanssquare #pirates #stuck #lightson #disneycreator #disneycreatordays #disneytok #disneytiktoks ♬ original sound – michelle 💜

Thankfully, everyone exited the ride safely, and Pirates of the Caribbean is operating normally at the time of this article’s publication.

More on this Disney Ride

Versions of Pirates of the Caribbean exist in Disneyland Park at Disneyland Resort, Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Park at Disneyland Paris, Tokyo Disneyland at Tokyo Disney Resort, and Shanghai Disneyland at Shanghai Disney Resort. This classic Disney dark ride inspired the film series, which in turn impacted the attraction’s storyline.

“Steer a course for the Golden Age of Piracy on a swashbuckling cruise through seas plagued by scoundrels,” the official Disney ride description reads. “Strike yer colors! Your adventure begins in a shadowy bayou, where you’ll board a weathered barge. Plunge down a waterfall in the dark and float through the spectral world of Pirates Grotto. Dead men tell no tales—but they guard their treasure for all eternity.”

“Navigate cannon fire between a fort and a 12-gun galleon. Glide into port and behold brazen buccaneers drunk on pillaged plunder. Skulk past the well-armed lass who commands a colorful auction of villagers’ goods. Sing along as sea roving scalawags serenade you with their classic shanty, ‘Yo Ho (A Pirate’s Life for Me).’ Witness flames engulf the town and pass prisoners trapped in their jail cell, doggedly trying to escape. Keep a spry eye out for sly Captain Jack Sparrow from the Pirates of the Caribbean film series, as he schemes to get his hands on the spoils. If ye be seekin’ adventure, ay—you’ve come to the proper place!”

Have you ever gotten stuck on a ride at Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.