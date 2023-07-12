Disney No Longer Dominating at Awards, Grapples With Major Marvel Snubs

It seems like Disney (and Marvel’s) days of dominance are gone.

Marvel Studios, a subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company and the creative force behind the Avengers films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), has experienced a recent decline in its popularity. Films such as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), Thor: Love and Thunder (2022), and the first installment of Phase Five, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023), have not garnered the same level of praise as earlier Marvel releases. However, amidst the considerable controversy surrounding the film, it’s only really been Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023), the departing directorial work from now-DC Studios CEO James Gunn, that has maintained its place as a favorite among fans.

The “woke” Marvel show that’s being snubbed

It was in a seeming fit of desperation that Marvel Studios submitted their most controversial show to date, frequently called “woke” by the same people who complain about the “M-She-U”, to the Emmys for the 2023 Award Season. Previously, Disney had banked on the Disney+ Original Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) show She-Hulk: Attorney at Law for a whopping 19 Emmy Awards — with a huge For Your Consideration campaign that led to much ridicule online for the legal comedy televisions series.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, was both written and created by Jessica Gao and directed by Kat Coiro and Anu Valia. In addition to the main character, lawyer Jennifer Walters, played by Tatiana Maslany, the show also features familiar Marvel Studios characters making a return. These include Bruce Banner, also known as the Incredible Hulk, portrayed by Mark Ruffalo. Benedict Wong reprises his role as Wong, affectionately known as “Wongers,” while Tim Roth returns as Emil Blonsky, AKA as the Abomination. In an exciting cameo appearance, Charlie Cox appears as Matt Murdock, AKA Daredevil. On Jennifer Walters’ side, she has the support of Nikki Ramos, portrayed by Ginger Gonzaga, Augustus Pugliese, also known as “Pug,” played by Josh Segarra, and Mallory Brook, portrayed by Renée Elise Goldsberry. In the show, Jennifer faces ongoing challenges from social media influencer Titania, played by Jameela Jamil.

Why the Emmys aren’t recognizing Disney or Marvel

The big question here is: why has nothing from Marvel Studios seemingly stuck the landing?

Earlier Variety reported on the full list of Emmy Nominations for 2023, with nothing from Marvel Studios anywhere to be found. The list for the Outstanding Comedy Series nominations reads as follows:

“Abbott Elementary” “Barry” “The Bear” “Jury Duty” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” “Only Murders in the Building” “Ted Lasso” “Wednesday”

… With She-Hulk no where in sight. Currently the only nominations that Disney stands a chance to win are the two Star Wars series, Andor and Obi-Wan Kenobi. Last year, Disney had just about managed to clinch an Emmy win for Outstanding Television Movie with 2022’s Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers.

Marvel Studios only managed to find success in 2021, when one of its first TV shows, WandaVision, won three Emmy awards. “Agatha All Along,” a standout musical number, won the Emmy for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics. The show also managed to win in the categories Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes, and Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour). Loki (2021) was even nominated in six categories! Next year will probably see Marvel running For Your Consideration campaigns for Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury-led Secret Invasion (2023), and the upcoming Echo (2023), if all goes well for the studio.

Currently, it definitely seems like Disney’s Marvel Studios is lagging behind in the TV department. With not even a single nomination despite a near exhaustive campaign for an award, it appears like Marvel are going to have to rethink their Disney+ strategies — and soon.

