Disney Forces Cast Members to be “Wasteful”, Employees Quit

When Guests visit Disneyland, there are a few things that they are sure to count on. They will be able to marvel at the Beauty of Sleeping Beauty, enjoy the highly themed attractions surrounding the theme parks, watch top-tier entertainment, meet their favorite Disney characters like Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, and eat all the delicious food options they can find.

Disneyland food is often unmatched, from churro toffee to hand-dipped corn dogs, compared to its sister park, Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World. Across the way at Disney California Adventure, the food experience only gets better. At DCA, there are tons of food booths and delicious restaurants like Carthay Circle and Lamplight Lounge and the Food and Wine festival that happens annually, adding more food to your list of “must-eats”.

Some locations even allow Guests to watch them create the sweet treats that are served in Disneyland. Below, you can take a look at what that view looks like as Guests watch while walking down Main Street, U.S.A., U.S.A., U.S.A, thanks to Beauty and the Grace (@beautyandthegraceee), who said, “watching Cast Members making pastries is so healing”.

Recently, however, a Reddit thread revealed that a lot of the food used during the baking process is wasted. The Disneyland Guest said, “this is pretty wasteful,” and shared a video of a Cast Member having to toss the majority of the pastry dough that they were rolling out. You can watch that video here.

An ex-Cast Member saw the thread and joined the conversation, “It’s so hard. I’ll start with saying I don’t speak for the company. As an ex-CM, they make us throw away so so much. As someone who cares about the environment, after about six months, I left because I didn’t want to participate in so much waste. If you think that’s bad, you don’t want to know how much the food carts throw away.” The Cast Member noted explicitly that the constant food waste they experienced over their six months with the company caused them to leave. From this, we can see that the waste in the previous question is protocol, and not up to the Cast Member. Another Disneyland fan responded to the comment, “Yeah it really sucks to see ngl, I hate to see the waste”.

That being said, others believe that the food waste seen was for a good reason. Some believe that throwing away rolled-out dough keeps the quality of the product intact: “Dough becomes tough after rerolling a few times. Throwing it away ensures the quality consistent”. Another reader quoted, “If it’s laminated dough like biscuits, it can’t be rerolled or reformed, or it will ruin the dough. Pretty sure those ends get scrapped at any place that makes biscuits, croissants, etc. but I would eat the deep friend scraps lol”.

Interestingly enough, Disney has a mission to reduce food waste. They have publically spoken out on their mission online:

"Across Disney Parks, we are committed to reducing food waste with a goal of zero waste to landfill," explained Chef Michael Gonsalves, a chef at Walt Disney World Resort. "To aid in this effort, we try to maximize food waste diversion. Pushing the bar on food quality and innovation is one thing, but most important is the consideration of our carbon footprint and its impacts on our world. The vision and dedication to drive to sustainable zero-waste models should be the goal for everyone on this planet if we plan to see it thrive for generations to come."

Disneyland Resort even powers their steam trains with biodiesel from their french fries! Used cooking oil from the restaurants around the Resort helps fuel all five steam trains and the Mark Twain Riverboat. This eliminates approximately 200,000 gallons of petroleum diesel per year.

What do you think of Disney’s food waste management? Have you noticed any waste going on in the parks?

