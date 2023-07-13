Is This Disney Appropriate? Fans Debate “Butt Cheek” Showing at Parks

The Disney Dress Code once again sparked debate among Disney Parks fans on Tuesday after a Guest complained about others showing too much skin at Disneyland Resort.

The Theme Park attire rules went viral in 2022 after a TikTok trend encouraged wearing inappropriate clothing to the Disney Parks to receive free shirts. Walt Disney World Resort altered its policy just weeks after the movement began, forcing Guests to purchase their replacement clothing or return to their Resort hotel rooms to change.

This week, one passionate fan reignited the conversation about clothing at Disney Parks.

“I wish to go one day at Disneyland without seeing half of somebody butt cheek,” Reddit user u/plushyxxil wrote.

“There’s always that one lady that has a skin tight onesie leaving nothing to the imagination,” u/Flexo-Specialist agreed. “It’s cringe tbh.”

But the pair didn’t receive much support; most fans defended people wearing whatever they wanted in the heat at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park.

“Imagine caring about how someone else dresses,” u/TortiousTroll said. “If it’s really half a butt that’s your own problem for sexualizing it.”

“Don’t look at other people’s butts if you don’t want to see them,” u/HKittyH3 echoed.

“Imagine going to Disney and getting twisted over the way someone else is dressed,” u/ThePhixius agreed. “If the Cast Members let them into the Park, and you’re offended by an outfit you’re officially the grumpy old guy on the bench frowning at everyone else having a good time.”

The Disney Dress Code

“The parks are a casual, family-oriented environment,” Disneyland Resort writes. “We suggest you dress comfortably, wear good walking shoes and check the local weather report before you leave for the parks. Review our Pre-Arrival Tips to make sure you come prepared for a fun-filled trip! Ensuring that the parks are family friendly is an important part of the Disney experience. In that spirit, we ask you to use your discretion and common sense.”

Both Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resort define inappropriate attire as:

Costumes may not be worn by Guests 14 years of age or older

Masks may not be worn by Guests 14 years of age or older (unless they are for medical purposes)

Clothing with objectionable material, including obscene language or graphics

Excessively torn clothing or loose fitting clothing which may drag on the ground and create a potential trip hazard

Clothing which, by nature, exposes excessive portions of the skin that may be viewed as inappropriate for a family environment

Clothing with multiple layers are subject to search upon entry

Visible tattoos that could be considered inappropriate, such as those containing objectionable language or designs

Bare feet

Should the Disney Dress Code address shorts? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on personal Disney Parks Guest experiences. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.