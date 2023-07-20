Confirmed: Iconic Disney Attraction Closed Indefinitely

An iconic Disneyland Park attraction is closed indefinitely.

Created and designed by Walt Disney himself, Disneyland has since become a beloved destination for families and Disney enthusiasts from around the globe.

Fantasyland, Tomorrowland, Liberty Square, Critter Country, Adventureland, Frontierland, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, and Mickey’s Toontown are all lands that you can experience while in the Disney Park. From Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance to iconic attractions like Pirates of the Caribbean, Indiana Jones Adventure, and Space Mountain, there’s something for everyone to enjoy while in Disneyland. There’s plenty of fun to be had next door, as well, at Disney California Adventure Park. But, no one can deny that the most iconic theme park in Anaheim is Disneyland Park, and much of that has to do with its classic look and original design.

If you’re planning a trip to Disneyland Resort in the near future, you need to be aware that there is one closure that won’t be coming to an end anytime soon.

One of Disney’s most popular nighttime spectaculars, Fantasmic!, was closed this past spring after a malfunction caused Murphy the Dragon to burn to the ground. The stage suffered damage, and the attraction closed down. While Disney was hopeful at first that the show could continue in just a matter of weeks, the closure was extended through at least Labor Day. Now, we have new information about the beloved attraction’s status.

Inside the Magic previously reported that The Jambalaya Jazz band will return to the Rivers of America, joined by the fan-favorite songstress, Queenie, to give a “fantastic” performance. The musical ensemble will perform nightly aboard a barge for Disneyland Guests. They will charm listeners with iconic jazz standards, in addition to legendary Disney classics as they float on a themed New Orleans barge.

In addition to announcing this show replacing Fantasmic!, Disney has confirmed that there is no update on the status of the show or its return. On the official Disney website, the company shares the following:

“With the goal of delivering the best possible show for our Guests, performances of Fantasmic! are paused through at least Labor Day,” Disney says.

With Labor Day just six weeks away and construction continuing in the area, it’s unclear if this closure will be extended into the fall, but these comments and latest updates at least confirm that there’s no opening in sight for the time being, and that the show will remain unavailable indefinitely.

