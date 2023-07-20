Child War Refugee Killed on Way to Disneyland

A seven-year-old girl who fled the ongoing war in Ukraine has been killed on her way to the Disneyland Paris Resort.

The tragedy occurred in the city of Paris, near the Arc de Triomphe, where Anja Plankevych was visiting (per Newsweek) with her parents Kristina and Roman and brother Dmitrijj. Reportedly, the family was planning to visit Disneyland Paris as part of their dream vacation to the French capitol.

According to Dr. Jana Emmerich, a friend of the family, they were”out shopping and wanted to take the [subway] back to their accommodation late in the evening… They stood on a traffic island at a pedestrian crossing and crossed the roadway when it was still green. While a waiting car driver signaled them to move on, a taxi driver accelerated at the same time.”

Anja Plankevych reportedly died instantly. The taxi driver tested for drugs and alcohol and is being charged with negligent homicide; Anja’s family is seeking full prosecution of the unnamed motorist, according to Emmerich.

Anja’s family fled their home country of Ukraine to the German city of Marl (located in Recklinghausen, in North Rhine-Westphalia) after Vladimir Putin, the President of the Russian Federation, ordered troops to invade the country of Ukraine.

The highly controversial armed conflict has caused millions of Ukrainians to flee their countries and seek refuge in other countries, like Anja Plakevych. It has also caused thousands of civilian casualties (though exact numbers are hotly debated) in Ukraine; it is doubly tragic that Anja should escape the war there and get so close to a beloved attraction like Disneyland Paris.

Disneyland Paris recently celebrated the French national holiday of Bastille with a massive aerial display of drone lights and fireworks, as well as numerous changes to the Park, like the new honorary French-themed costume of Disney icon Minnie Mouse. It is sad that Anja Plakevych was not there to see it.

Accidents do happen with distressing regularity at every Disney Park (and have apparently occurred since the founding of the first Disneyland in Anaheim), but the Walt Disney Company undoubtedly does everything it can to make sure Guests are as safe as possible.

Our thoughts go out to Anja’s family.

