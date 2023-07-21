Family Speaks Out After Young Boy in Critical Condition From Falling Out of ‘Roller Coaster’

A Carnival ride accident? This past weekend, a young boy fell out of a Carnival ride in critical condition. Now, days after the incident, the family is finally speaking out.

Carnival Ride Accident in Illinois – The Family Speaks Out

On Sunday, July 16, Huntley Daniels, a 10-year-old boy, was on an attraction called The Moby Dick, which was located at the Taste of Summer Festival in Antioch, Illinois, not too far from Chicago. At some point during the ride, the boy “appeared to have been thrown” off the ride, according to official reports from Antioch Police. The Illinois Department of Labor and the Office of Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is now conducting an official investigation into the incident. The boy was airlifted to a nearby hospital at first but was then flown to Comer Children’s Hospital in Chicago due to the severity of his injuries. The young child has already undergone several major surgeries to repair facial fractures and significant damage to his leg. According to a report released by Good Morning America, the boy’s family has been on close watch throughout his time in the hospital. The grandmother of the 10-year-old boy, Dawne Pohlman, told ABC News, “He did just get out of surgery, and he is now stable. But he does have a long road to recovery.”

The boy’s father, Ronald Hipolito, told ABC affiliate WLS Chicago that his wife and son had safety concerns about the attraction just last week before this son would, unfortunately, get on just days later. Hipolito said, “My wife said she had to stop the ride because my youngest son felt unsecured inside the roller coaster. He felt like he was going to fly out.”

Carowinds Incident – Roller Coaster Shows Structural Damage

This unfortunate news does come out just a couple of weeks after the information that the Fury 325 roller coaster at Carowinds Amusement Park was shut down following a significant crack in a support beam as a person recorded and posted a video of Guests still riding the attraction, putting their lives at risk. The Carowinds Amusement Park released an official statement on the matter and gave updates on new safety protocols and a new opening timeframe for the attraction, a famous ride within the amusement Park.

