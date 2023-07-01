Amid Production Delays, ‘The Batman’ Announces Promising Update

As Warner Bros. undergoes a major overhaul, it’s also finishing up a wildly unsuccessful and unpopular run of DC adaptations.

The latest movie to be released from the studio, The Flash (2023), has become DC’s biggest flop, beating out even Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023) and Black Adam (2022) for the studio’s worst-performing movie. Its failure is perhaps unsurprising due to the fact that newly appointed DC Studios CEO James Gunn had announced that he would be starting an entirely new cinematic universe for DC Studios, making everything else, including The Flash, irrelevant moving forward.

For years, DC has struggled to build its own connected universe similar to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It attempted to set up a DCU with the release of Man of Steel in 2013, and saw a solo Superman movie, two solo Wonder Woman movies, and a team-up in Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) as well as a Justice League (2017) movie, although Ben Affleck’s Batman never got his chance to shine.

However, Matt Reeves decided to release his own version of the caped crusader last year with former vampire Robert Pattinson as the titular character. The film was well-received by audiences as Pattinson proved he had moved well beyond his sparkly blood-sucking days, and the film was nominated for several awards.

The announcement of a sequel was met with excitement earlier this year, as well as the news that Colin Farrell’s Penguin would be receiving his own series on Max. Although the ongoing writers’ strike has halted production on The Penguin and has delayed production on Batman 2, it’s just been confirmed that Greig Fraser will be returning as a cinematographer for the sequel.

The cinematography and soundtrack were highly praised on the first movie, so the news has ignited fans’ anticipation for the film as well as any further updates. The release has already been delayed due to the writers’ strike, but more information isn’t yet known at this time.

