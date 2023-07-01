Amid Production Delays, ‘The Batman’ Announces Promising Update

in DC

Posted on by Jessica Nicole
Robert Pattinson as the Batman walking from the Batmobile

Credit: DC / Warner Bros.

As Warner Bros. undergoes a major overhaul, it’s also finishing up a wildly unsuccessful and unpopular run of DC adaptations.

The latest movie to be released from the studio, The Flash (2023), has become DC’s biggest flop, beating out even Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023) and Black Adam (2022) for the studio’s worst-performing movie. Its failure is perhaps unsurprising due to the fact that newly appointed DC Studios CEO James Gunn had announced that he would be starting an entirely new cinematic universe for DC Studios, making everything else, including The Flash, irrelevant moving forward.

warner bros justice league heroes
Photo Credit: Warner Bros. Discovery

For years, DC has struggled to build its own connected universe similar to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It attempted to set up a DCU with the release of Man of Steel in 2013, and saw a solo Superman movie, two solo Wonder Woman movies, and a team-up in Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) as well as a Justice League (2017) movie, although Ben Affleck’s Batman never got his chance to shine.

Ezra Miller suited up as 'The Flash' in the new 'The Flash' DC movie
Credit: Warner Bros.

However, Matt Reeves decided to release his own version of the caped crusader last year with former vampire Robert Pattinson as the titular character. The film was well-received by audiences as Pattinson proved he had moved well beyond his sparkly blood-sucking days, and the film was nominated for several awards.

Jeffrey Wright as Captain Gordon (left) and Robert Pattinson as the Batman (right)
Credit: DC / Warner Bros

The announcement of a sequel was met with excitement earlier this year, as well as the news that Colin Farrell’s Penguin would be receiving his own series on Max. Although the ongoing writers’ strike has halted production on The Penguin and has delayed production on Batman 2, it’s just been confirmed that Greig Fraser will be returning as a cinematographer for the sequel.

Robert Pattinson as The Batman and Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman staring at the sunrise
Credit: Warner Bros.

The cinematography and soundtrack were highly praised on the first movie, so the news has ignited fans’ anticipation for the film as well as any further updates. The release has already been delayed due to the writers’ strike, but more information isn’t yet known at this time.

Are you excited for the release of The Batman 2? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Tagged:Matt ReevesThe Batmanthe batman 2

