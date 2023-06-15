Universal Reveals Major Announcement for Upcoming Horror Attraction

Universal has been strangely quiet on a major event for months now.

Each year, fans look forward to the seasonal Halloween Horror Nights at the Universal Parks, an event featuring several haunted houses and scare zones located around the Park as an after-hours event for horror fans. The official Orlando Halloween Horror Nights Twitter account has been active, posting teasers and updates, but so far there hasn’t been a major announcement.

The event broke from its routine last year by announcing that there would be a Chucky-themed house for the 2023 event before the 2022 season was over. They’ve also revealed the event dates and single-night tickets, but fans have been clamoring for more, with rumors circulating about Universal Monsters, Stranger Things, Five Nights at Freddy’s, and more. In recent years, the Twitter account has been the place to learn about major house announcements, with at least one or two revealed between April and June.

With one house already announced, fans have been eager for more. Finally, finally, fans received major news today with the confirmation of another long-rumored house. Halloween Horror Nights 32 will feature a house based on the hit adaptation of The Last of Us. The show premiered on HBO Max earlier this year and quickly became one of HBO’s top series, with many praising it as a faithful interpretation of the popular video game.

Based on its zombie-esque “infected” creatures and massive popularity, speculation has been flying for months that it would be one of Universal’s larger IP-based houses this year. Interest peaked when a YouTube account created under the Halloween Horror Nights account popped up yesterday featuring a hidden video set for release today. As of yet, The Last of Us house has been confirmed via the YouTube announcement and a Twitter post, and it does seem to be confirmed for both Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort.

In the video, there also seems to be yet another teaser included, as one of the characters mentions “32 seconds in the video” as a sigil appears on the screen, similar to previous teasers posted by the account. Hopefully, this means there’s still plenty more announcements to come as fans wait for the other eight expected house announcements.

Are you excited to see The Last of Us at Halloween Horror Nights? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!