Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Will Have an Original Theme Song to Compete With “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah”

Say goodbye to the Zip-a-dee-doo-dah days; Disney is creating an original theme song for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

Zip-a-dee-doo-dah will forever echo in the hearts of Guests for years to come. The song came from the now very-canceled Song Of the South (1946). While the film has received major backlash for ignoring the real tension between formerly enslaved people and plantation owners (if you believe that was a time of social equality, you are sadly mistaken), the song became a Disney classic and even won Best Original Song at the Oscars. For those who are fans of the song, which technically isn’t a crime, you can still find it on several music streaming services as it still falls under Disney’s Greatest Hits.

Unlike Splash Mountain, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure’s theme song will not be taken directly from the film it’s based on. Instead, it will feature a completely original song from New Orleans native and Grammy Award Winning producer PJ Morton.

You can fuss all you want about the changes happening to the ride, but you can’t argue that New Orleans isn’t known for their music. Jazz and New Orleans go hand and hand. Visitors from all over flock to the city yearly for the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. Even on a random day of the year, you can’t walk a few blocks down the French Quarter without hearing beautiful live music.

Bringing Morton on board for the renovation is another way Disney Engineers try to make this ride authentic to New Orleans. Ted Robledo, one of the creative directors behind the attraction, promises that fans of the original songs from Princess and The Frog (2009) will love what they come up with for the ride.

“[Tiana’s Bayou Adventure] deserves a theme song that people are going to be humming and singing all the way home,” says Robledo. The song is still being produced, so we’ll have to wait a little longer before we get a sample.

Even though we have to say bye to Zip-a-dee-doo-dah, Guests and fans of Princess and The Frog (2009) can look forward to an all-new original theme song that will hopefully spark as much joy as its predecessor. However, it would be a shame if the ride doesn’t feature any songs from the film since the soundtrack is the best part of that movie. Fingers crossed, we’ll get Dig A Little Deeper somewhere on the ride.

What songs from Princess and The Frog (2009) do you want featured on the attraction? Let us know in the comments.