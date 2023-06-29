Luke’s Failure Will Be Rey’s Promise in New ‘Star Wars’ Movie

Where Luke Skywalker failed, Rey is looking to succeed in the new upcoming Rey Star Wars movie set 15 years after the events of The Rise of Skywalker (2019). Let’s dig in.

Did you hear the news!? Disney Park Drops Insanely Big List of Attractions Closing Soon

More ‘Star Wars’ Movies on the Way

At this year’s Star Wars Celebration, it was announced that more films in the Star Wars universe were being released in the coming years. Each film will focus on different eras within the galaxy far, far away. One film will focus on the first Jedi coming from the galaxy; Dave Faloni will helm another film and combine all his Disney+ show characters in one grand adventure. The final movie announced will be focused on Rey rebuilding the New Jedi Order and will be set 15 years after the events of The Rise of Skywalker (2019).

Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy has specified some new details regarding Rey’s film and how Luke Skywalker will play a pivotal role in the movie, which is something that fans will be happy to hear. For those that follow entertainment news, the Star Wars sequel trilogy did not do well with the Star Wars fan base. Many fans felt the story was not cohesive or that there was no real story. Significant problems with the sequel trilogy left fans confused and wondering what went wrong.

Come back and read this: Tallest Roller Coaster in the World Set to Reopen After Cable Snapping Incident

The Star Wars Sequel Trilogy Had a Lot of Problems

The sequel trilogy suffered story problems and character development and lacked the Star Wars magic we all have come to love and know. The Last Jedi (2017) is probably the most divisive film out of the three of them. Many fans felt that the portrayal of Luke Skywalker in the movie was a massive letdown for many. There were also scenes in the film that did not make sense to the story. The story also felt bland, causing many to believe that director Rian Johnson purposely butchered the movie to cause havoc for the next film.

But regardless of how you feel about the sequel trilogy, Disney and Lucasfilm are moving forward with new content that takes place after the events of those movies. Recently, Kathleen Kennedy commented on what the new Rey movie will focus on, and Luke Skywalker is involved.

Have you heard the news?! Bombshell Information Revealed by Disney Executive on Future of ‘Star Wars’ Resort

Luke Will Be a Heavy Focus in the New Rey’ Star Wars’ Movie, According to Kathleen Kennedy

In a recent interview with GamesRadar+ about the next Star Wars film, Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy referenced Rey’s significant promise to Luke Skywalker. Here’s what she said:

“I think what’s always great about Star Wars is it’s a big galaxy, and we’re coming off what was a major war with the First Order. And now, Rey has made a promise to Luke and that’s really the core of where we’re going and what this story will be.” – Kathleen Kennedy, Lucasfilm President

Although Luke successfully built a Jedi Academy, his failure came after Ben Solo turned to the dark side following his influence from Supreme Leader Snoke, who was Emperor Palpatine this entire time. Luke’s dream and hopes of rebuilding the Jedi Order came crashing down, and he became an old hermit living on an island. Rey will keep her promise of rebuilding the Jedi Order to honor her former Master.

Are you looking forward to the new Rey Star Wars movie coming soon?

Follow Inside The Magic for more news on everything Star Wars related.