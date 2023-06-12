Pedro Pascal Details Disturbing Road Rage Incident That Left Him “in Shock”

Even the fiercest bounty hunters aren’t exempt from being on the receiving end of a little road rage—especially in Los Angeles traffic.

Pedro Pascal, a veteran TV actor who’s recently skyrocketed to new heights of international fame thanks to his role in HBO’s hit drama, The Last Of Us, has perhaps one of the most varied portfolios of any performer currently working in Hollywood.

From portraying the eponymous hero in Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni’s ultra-popular Star Wars spinoff, The Mandalorian, to joining the Game of Thrones franchise as Dornish prince Oberyn Martell, Pascal has made himself a familiar face in the TV landscape over the years.

More recently, Pascal became a full-blown social media phenomenon following the release of The Last Of Us, where he received widespread critical acclaim for his portrayal of jaded apocalypse survivor Joel Miller.

After being assigned the unusual title of the internet’s “daddy,” you’d think Pascal would be safe from public scrutiny. But despite his newfound popularity, the fan-favorite actor recently revealed that he got into a bit of a tiff with a stranger while driving in Los Angeles—resulting in a “scary” and, honestly, gross case of road rage.

Speaking with Steven Yeun on the latest episode of Variety‘s “Actors on Actors” series, Pascal detailed an especially jarring experience in which he and his younger sister, Lux, were driving in Los Angeles when they inadvertently ticked off the wrong driver.

Pascal started by candidly admitting that “it was my fault,” explaining that he cut someone off to “get out of their way,” though he didn’t cause a full-on accident. According to Pascal, “this person really didn’t want [him] to do that” and laid on the horn, though the actor and his sister initially didn’t think much of it.

Credit: Lucasfilm At first, Pascal brushed it off, as a frustrated driver honking at the person who just cut them off is hardly a rare phenomenon, especially in LA’s congested streets. However, a moment later, his sister cried, “Oh my god,” nodding to the passenger’s side window—where Pascal found a “big glob of saliva” on his car, as if “visual effects put it there.”

The disgruntled driver apparently hocked a loogie far enough to actually land on Pascal’s window—a feat as impressive as it is disgusting. Understandably, Pascal admitted that he was “in shock” after the incident, though it “didn’t trigger any rage” out of him, joking, “woah, I must have really crossed a line.”

Check out the full clip (via Variety on TikTok) below:

Pascal connected this experience to Yeun’s latest project, Netflix’s Beef, which follows his character, Danny’s, petty feud with Ali Wong’s character, Amy, after he nearly backs into her SUV in a parking lot. Their seemingly insignificant”beef” snowballs over the course of its 10-episode run, with their cat-and-mouse game culminating in some severe consequences for both Danny and Amy.

Although Pascal’s experience wasn’t as eventful as that, it’s still shocking to consider that someone fully spat on another vehicle just for cutting them off, probably without realizing that they were spitting on the car of one of Hollywood’s hottest actors.

Driving in LA isn’t exactly on par with zipping around space in an N-1 starfighter, but it’s safe to say that spitting on someone’s car probably isn’t the best way to get someone back for cutting you off. Ultimately, this driver should be thankful that Pascal didn’t pull over and Carbon-freeze him on the spot.

What do you think of Pedro Pascal’s wild road rage incident? Was he in the wrong here? Share your reactions in the comments below.