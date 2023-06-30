Tickets for Major Disney Halloween Event Tentatively Postponed

In what seems to be a significant disaster, Disney has officially postponed all Oogie Boogie Bash tickets from selling indefinitely, with an update released next week. Here’s what you need to know.

Tickets for Oogie Boogie Bash Went on Sale, and Things Did Not Go Well

Suppose you were among the Guests anxiously awaiting their tickets to the Disneyland Resort’s famous Disney Oogie Boogie Bash Party. In that case, you might have experienced several delays and setbacks. Guests looking to purchase tickets to the Halloween event were met with hesitation after a delay due to technical difficulties that the main Disneyland website was experiencing throughout the entire day. There was a virtual queue for Guests to get in, but even that proved to be a disaster. Oogie Boogie Bash is a family-friendly Halloween event where Guests can enjoy trick-or-treating with Mickey Mouse, after-hours event specials, spooky decor, theming around the Disney California Adventure Park, and so much more.

But even the Disneyland Annual Passholders, which were given early access to purchase their tickets to the event, were met with technical difficulties and several delays, which promoted a social media rain down of negative comments and displeasure towards Disneyland California and the official Disneyland website. After everything was said and done, the queue for Guests to purchase their tickets to the Oogie Boogie Bash Party was halted yesterday, resulting in chaos and more displeasure.

Tickets for the Halloween Event Postponed Until Disneyland Gives an Update

Disneyland Resort issued a statement yesterday on their website telling Guests that at this time, no more tickets were going to go on sale and would cease for an unknown amount of time with an update coming July 6, with no sure guarantee that day would mean the sales of the tickets going back online. Scott Gustin, an industry insider, and journalist, clarified what you can expect in the coming days as you purchase your access to the Halloween event.

The sales queue has closed for today. An update will be shared on July 6. Disneyland: “We apologize for the technical issues which have impacted general ticket sales for Oogie Boogie Bash. New sales are paused while we work to address these issues.” pic.twitter.com/XRAkSjw6ig — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) June 29, 2023

According to the official Disneyland website, Guests can no longer purchase tickets to the event as the queue has closed, and Disneyland hopes to provide an update as soon as July 6, next Thursday. Disneyland did have an official statement for the angry mob of Guests who were not able to buy their access to the event:

We commit to providing advance notice prior to activating new sales and strive to make the process as smooth as possible. We are sorry for any inconvenience caused. Completed ticket purchases will be honored. – Disneyland Resort

Guests will have to wait until next Thursday for an official update from Disneyland on when tickets to Oogie Boogie Bash will once again be able to be purchased online. Be sure to return to Inside The Magic for more news on this matter and more from all your favorite Disney Parks worldwide.