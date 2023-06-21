If You Like Disney Dreamlight Valley, You’ll Love Fae Farm

Disney Dreamlight Valley is getting some new competition when it comes to farming simulator games with magic baked into the plotline: Nintendo just announced a new game called Fae Farm for the Nintendo Switch, and even without the power of Disney branded-characters, it could still give the game a run for its money.

Disney Dreamlight Valley, the farming simulator RPG that combines the mechanics of Stardew Valley and Animal crossing with Disney stories and characters just released its most major game update yet – players can now explore the lore behind The Forgetting, the mysterious villain who has been teased since the game originally dropped in September of 2022.

No New Content Coming For Disney Dreamlight Valley – Yet

This story update seems to conclude the first major chapter of plot in the game – and while a To Be Continued at the end adds the promise of more storylines to come, there is currently no talk of a new plot beyond The Remembering.

Meanwhile, the Wonder of Pixar Star Path doesn’t end until August 6, so we have no reason to expect a new story update from the developers until around then.

In the mean time, though, many fans have already completed The Remembering storyline, despite the fact that it only launched earlier this month.

If you’re one of those gamers who tears through new storylines at a breakneck pace, you’re probably looking for new games to fill the void until more story releases – and if you’ve already been playing games like Harvest Moon, Stardew Valley, and Animal Crossing, you’re running out of similar games to go through.

Luckily, Nintendo and Phoenix Labs have anticipated this need, and they just announced their solution: Another new farming RPG game for the Nintendo Switch, this one including fantasy elements not unlike Disney Dreamlight Valley. Their new game, Fae Farm seems like it was tailor-made for the exact people who play the Disney-inspired game.

Nintendo’s ‘Fae Farm’ Combines Aspects of Stardew Valley, Animal Crossing, Harvest Moon, and Dreamlight Valley

While there are no actual Disney characters in Fae Farm, the whole thing feels very much like if someone took a farming simulator like Stardew Valley or Harvest Moon and combined it with the idea behind the Tinkerbell movies.

Fae Farm is a game where you play as a fairy, farming in a community with other fairies and making friends, while also exploring new magical realms and engaging in magical combat on the side.

Stylistically, the game looks like Harvest Moon, utilizing chibi-style characters and artwork to invoke a friendly, accessible feeling in the gameplay. The trailer also stresses the home decoration element that is so popular in Animal Crossing, as well as the friend-collecting and realm-hopping elements that Dreamlight Valley employs so successfully.

Fae Farm is one new farming RPG on a long list of games that saw a boom in production after the popular explosion of the game Stardew Valley, an 8-bit farming simulator created by independent developer ConcernedApe as a response to changes in the Harvest Moon franchise that fans deeply disliked.

The popularity of the small, simple farming sim seems to have reinvigorated interest in the genre as a whole, and that’s a good thing, because fans seem to have a never-ending appetite for new stories to explore.

Farming Simulator Lovers Can Expect Lots To Do In September

It’s possible that Dreamlight Valley will get new content in August, as so far it has been their pattern to update every two months – but given the fact that the anniversary of the game’s release is in September, and the fact that the last story update was such a major one, we suspect that they will delay it until September 6.

This is only a couple of days before the release of Fae Farm, which Nintendo announced would drop on September 8 – but it does mean that the moment eager players finish the next Dreamlight Valley mission, they can hop straight into another one, if they so choose.

Fae Farm is available for pre-order in the Nintendo eShop now.

Are you excited for the release of Fae Farm? How many farming simulator games are you willing to play at once? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments.