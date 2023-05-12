What Do We Know About Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Early Summer Update?

Disney Dreamlight Valley has only been out since September of last year, but they’re already on their fifth major update!

Dreamlight Valley is a life simulation game, sort of like a combination between Animal Crossing and Stardew Valley. You create a character, farm, collect resources, complete quests, and meet and befriend Disney characters along the way. It’s a fun, stress-free game for the laid-back, Disney-loving gamer.

The creators of the game have been working hard to make improvements as more players join in and test the brand new game, and they’ve also been releasing limited edition content slowly but surely along with the changes – like new characters and outfits.

The last update, Pride of the Valley, added a new realm for players to explore, where they could finally meet characters from The Lion King, like Simba.

Are you ready to roar with excitement? 🦁✨#DisneyDreamlightValley's fourth major content update, Pride of the Valley, is now LIVE! pic.twitter.com/qAhjxq0V1d — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) April 5, 2023

It also added and Easter-themed event for them to participate in, and patched a few bugs they had been experiencing. The update before that included the new “Frosted Heights” biome, as well as Mirabel from Encanto and Olaf from Frozen.

The details of the fifth Dreamlight Valley update are still mostly under wraps as of now, but there are one or two things we can put together based on the clues they’ve given us so far.

The game’s Early 2023 Content Roadmap only says that the update will allow us to “unveil the secret to The Forgetting” and tells us that “a princess races into the Valley.”

The secrets of “The Forgetting” are still safe for now – all we know is that “The Forgotten” is the main antagonist for Disney Dreamlight Valley. The picture featured in the photo is of the Forgotten Lands, a desolate biome that players can unlock, where there sits an empty, pumpkin-shaped house.

Will The Forgotten live in this house? Does it have something to do with Cinderella’s pumpkin, or perhaps forgetting the magic of childhood? These are all theories that are floating around, but we can’t know for sure.

We are, however, a little more sure about that second hint: We’re willing to bet that the racing princess they’re talking about is none other than Vanellope von Schweetz from Wreck-It Ralph.

Other than that, the Dreamlight Valley team has been mostly tight-lipped about this next update – we have one other preview from their twitter, however, and it might be what many fans are most excited about.

Ready to REALLY show off your favorite outfits? 💃✨ Here's your first look at the in-development Mannequin item arriving in Update 5 – use it to showcase and wear your favorite fits! pic.twitter.com/cAJW5brI0M — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) May 9, 2023

The mannequin update will let fashion-forward fans of the game show off more of their favorite outfits than just the one they’re wearing – an excellent update, as they add more fun and exciting clothing options.

Summer doesn’t officially start until June 21, so players may have to wait until the end of next month for the fifth update – but most people consider the unofficial, “early” start of summer to be sometime around the last week in May, so we may not have to wait that long.

Are you playing Disney Dreamlight Valley? Are you looking forward to the update?