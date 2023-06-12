“It’s Really Weird”: ‘Harry Potter’ Fans Swarm House From Films

Owners of the real-life house featured in Harry Potter have described their “really weird” experiences with fans.

Over the course of eight movies, the Harry Potter series traversed dozens of magical and enchanting locations. The exception, however, was the house from which the franchise’s lead escaped: Number 4, Privet Drive. Home to his Aunt Petunia, Uncle Vernon, and cousin Dudley, this suburban dwelling came to represent the worst of Muggles – and Harry’s least favorite place on the planet.

From Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) onwards, Privet Drive scenes were filmed on a set constructed at Leavesden Film Studios – a set that still stands today and is visitable by fans attending the Warner Bros. Studio Tour.

The first film, however, filmed its Privet Drive scenes on location in a real urban area that was later carefully duplicated by the film’s production team. Scenes including Harry being left on the Dursleys’ doorstep by Dumbledore as an infant, as well as the owls flocking to deliver Harry’s Hogwarts letter, were filmed at 12 Picket Post Close, Bracknell, in Berkshire, which is about 25 miles outside of London.

Not only is the house real, but people live in it today. The homeowner (who chose to remain anonymous) recently spoke to the British tabloid The Sun about the “bizarre” experiences they’ve had with fans trying to visit the house.