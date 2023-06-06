Former Marvel Director Producing Documentary to Un-Cancel Themselves

The world can be pretty unforgiving these days and for a good reason. After the #MeToo movement rocked show business, the collective world became far more self-aware of those in Hollywood that took advantage of anyone and everyone in the industry. Many actors and creators were canceled for their heinous behaviors. Very few have come back from being canceled, which is now what a former Marvel director Bryan Singer is attempting to do.

Bryan Singer was once the talk of the town, as the man had directed many of the hit X-Men films, including X-Men (2000), X2: X-Men United (2003), X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014), and X-Men: Apocalypse (2016).

However, after being hit with sexual assault claims, his career came crashing down around him. Singer was initially hired to direct the hit biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, which covered the life of the rock band Queen. Stories about Singer’s erratic behavior and huge absences began to unfold, and Fox finally pulled the trigger and fired him.

This was in 2017, and being fired from the biopic became a public humiliation for Bryan Singer. This was followed by a string of sexual assault claims in 2019. Singer was accused of sexually assaulting four underage men in an expose written by the Atlantic. The director denied these claims.

These aren’t the only claims levied against the former X-Men director. He was also accused back in 1997 of forcing two 14 and 17-year-old boys to get undressed for a scene in Apt Pupil. The case was settled out of court for an undisclosed amount of money, and he was never charged with a crime. Simply put, the man has a torrid past that has barred him from returning to the world of filmmaking.

Now, he is attempting a comeback by producing a documentary about his sexual assault claims.

Bryan Singer Producing Documentary About Himself

Bryan Singer is working on a self-financed documentary about himself and “his struggles,” in which he plans to address the allegations of sexual misdeeds and cover his attempt at career resurrection. https://t.co/Z9pnLywrVI pic.twitter.com/u1MVW1pZsR — Variety (@Variety) June 6, 2023

Variety has learned that Bryan Singer is working on a few movies meant to be independent features and focused on Israel, where he has been living since the news of his claims broke. Singer rose to prominence in the mid-1990s when he directed The Usual Suspects, the type of auteur movie he aims to make.

This string of films will also feature a documentary about himself and the sexual assault claims that he has been against, which have tanked his career. This might not be the smartest of ideas, and the usual case is if the accused admits their wrongdoing, they are eventually allowed to keep their dignity and possibly return to the limelight.

Still, Singer will address his claims in this documentary, which he is financing himself. He is going alone and not using an agent but has been meeting with investors for these new films and this documentary. One source approached the documentary and called the pitch “impressive.”

It is very uncommon for someone who has been canceled to come back, especially those who vehemently deny the claims against them. We have no idea if Bryan Singer will be welcomed back to show business, but he will try and force his way back regardless.

