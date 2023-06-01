A major event is coming to Anaheim, as fans scramble to get tickets for the Disneyland Event that’s slated for August 6-8, 2023. So what is this major event that’s gathering attention from across the globe? It’s none other than the DIS/Dreams Event, featuring an unplugged live podcast for fans and a host of other activities.

The popular DIS Unplugged podcast has an impressive following of approximately 165 thousand subscribers on YouTube. Since tickets for the Disneyland Event went up on sale, there’s been ample chatter about how to make the most of this exciting development. Taking place at Pixar Pier and Pixar Gardens, the event kicks off with a reception and private party.

Those with tickets get unlimited rides on some major attractions, including the Pixar Pal-A-Round, Toy Story Midway Mania, and Inside Out Emotional Whirlwind. The entire Games of the Boardwalk is open to ticketed guests, with unlimited gameplay on Pixar Pier, sans prizes.

With only 800 attendees able to claim this experience, tickets for the Disney event have fans’ interest piqued. The event extends into August 5, 2023, with the time and location of the unplugged podcast exclusively available to registered guests. As for the coup de gras of the event, the final day features a unique opportunity for true fans to get answers from fan-favorite podcasters.

While only 800 people will get the chance to experience this opportunity, the exclusivity makes it even more alluring. Tickets for the Disneyland event provide access to everything from private parties to endless games and rides. Disneyland events always make an impression, and the DIS/Dreams event is slated to keep up the trend.

