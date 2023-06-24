Fans Flood Twitter With Support for Amber Heard as She Makes Acting Comeback

Fans on Twitter cannot get enough of Amber Heard, as the actress has now made her acting return in a film called In the Fire, which premiered at the 69th Taormina Film Festival. Though we know that most of the support has gone to Johnny Depp since the defamation trial between him and Heard ended, fans are now flooding Twitter with support for the actress.

If I didn’t know better, you would NEVER convince me these pictures were taken 9 years apart. ❤️ Queen Amber Heard, everyone! pic.twitter.com/mYi0su2ycp — Amber Heard Source (@amberheardsourc) June 24, 2023

Most fans have commented about how great Amber Heard looks, and we would have to agree. Despite her online abuse, she is looking to make a huge comeback.

Hashtags like #IStandWithAmberHeard and #AmberIsHeard have flooded Twitter, which is certainly the case for the above fan account in Italy.

jack black started following amber heard on instagram #IStandWithAmberHeard pic.twitter.com/arQKwgdZoO — amber heard archive (@amberheardarc) June 24, 2023

Jack Black appears to be a fan of Amber Heard, or he is OK with supporting the actress during this tumultuous time. Even if she was surrounded by hatred the last few years, she can be happy she has someone like Jack Black in her corner.

It's easy to see that Amber Heard emanates positive energy and light wherever she goes. So good to see her looking happy and doing well. She deserves all the best. #InTheFire pic.twitter.com/X0j5uRdJMF — ITF (@lauraslayed) June 24, 2023

Another fan loves that Amber Heard has held her head high and returned to the red carpet for her new film, In the Fire. So far, the film will debut at the film festival in Sicily and has not yet been given a release date in the United States.

Everyone is cluing into the fact that Amber Heard is walking confidently for what appears to be the first time since the defamation trial with Johnny Depp took place. It seems the actress has now moved on and is attempting to make her comeback in show business.

Heard also posted a behind-the-scenes video of her getting ready for the big red carpet-walk, which has also flooded Twitter. Though we keep seeing the #IStandWithAmberHeard and #AmberIsHeard hashtags, this fan has added the #AmberIsWorthIt tag to accompany the others making waves on the social media app.

Many fans also refer to Amber Heard as their “mother,” and this fan’s post certainly highlights that.

We would like to state that Amber Heard has had her back against the wall for the past few years, and she looks as though she has finally moved past the issues she had with her ex-husband Johnny Depp. Depp has also moved on, returning to acting in Jeanne du Barry, and now it appears Heard is mimicking that with her return in a foreign film.

Fans have been flooding Twitter with support of the actress, and though it appears she has not had many fans these past few years, Twitter is proving that is not the case.

