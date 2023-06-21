Disabled Guest “Gaslit,” Patronized by Disney Park Cast Member

The Disneyland Park (Paris) and Walt Disney Studios Park Guest experience has consistently improved since The Walt Disney Company re-purchased its remaining shares in the European Disney Parks in 2017. The former EuroDisney had a rocky start but is now a dream vacation destination for dedicated Disney Adults and families. But it’s certainly not perfect, and Reddit user u/imhere2913 reports that the Disneyland Paris disability access program has a long way to go before every Guest can fully enjoy their visit.

Disneyland Paris improved its disability accommodations in 2022 as part of company-wide inclusion initiatives. While the Guest had no issue getting a Priority Card which allows them quicker access to rides and entertainment due to their hearing loss, a Disney Cast Member was less than understanding about their accommodation needs.

“I was in the queue to get on a ride, the member of staff signaled to come forward and asked the people behind myself and my partner to stop,” the Guest explained. “She told us to wait by the ride with the others so we did. She let the family in front of us on the ride, then came to us and said really sternly ‘you have to go back I didn’t check your card.’”

Confused, the Guest explained that she’d previously told them to come forward. But the Disney Cast Member wouldn’t listen. That’s when their partner stepped in and tried to explain that since the Guest had hearing loss, she’d need to be clearer with them.

The pair waited for a while until the Disney Cast Member returned. Strangely, she didn’t check the Guest’s Priority Card.

“I know this is petty of me, as she made a big deal about it and made us go back I said ‘Here is my pass, you said you need to check my pass…’ She’s then waving her hands saying she checked it already, and it really p*ssed me off because she definitely didn’t and acted like she didn’t tell us to go back,” the Guest wrote. “She only started being like this when the other staff member came with her, her demeanour [sic.] changed and the other staff member was backing her up.”

“I got so angry, as I was trying to tell them that she told the family behind us to stop, not us, and how her unclear instructions made us think we could get on the ride, they kept talking over me,” they continued. “I also explained I’m hard of hearing so this was all confusing to me, then the other member of staff in a very patronising way is telling me there is a sign, and kept pointing at the sign telling to me I should’ve looked at it like I’m stupid even though I’m trying to say we were told to come forward (past the sign so I couldn’t see it).”

“I know raising my voice wasn’t right, but I hated how they spoke to me after I was [mis-led] (at least I felt that way),” the Guest recalled. “I got so fed up with them talking over me and talking to me like I’m stupid that I walked off, I shouted forget it. I just didn’t get what they were trying to do, it really felt like they were trying to make out I was wrong but maybe it was in my head.”

Commenters overwhelmingly supported the Guest.

“I would have done the same thing,” u/khaotic-n said. “They were gaslighting you, screw them.”

If you experience an accessibility issue at Disney Parks, it’s best to go to Guest Services. Reports allow managers to improve Disney Cast Member training and accommodations.

