Disney Illusion Island Combines Unique Story With Charming Animation

Mickey, Donald, Goofy, and friends need our help in Disney Illusion Island – the land of Monoth is in danger! If they’re unsuccessful, a tiny hamster warns that they’re in for “a thousand years of untold suffering and misery” – although Donald Duck quickly replies that for him, that’s just a Tuesday, so the stakes aren’t as high as they seem.

Still, Mickey and friends will need all the help they can get to defeat the evil in their new video game, Disney Illusion Island, which is currently in pre-order on the Nintendo Switch.

The game, which was featured in the most recent Nintendo Direct, just released its main Story trailer, giving gamers more details about the plot of the platformer.

What Happens In ‘Disney Illusion Island?’ Upcoming Video Game Releases Main Story Trailer

The description for the video reads:

Join Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, and Goofy as they embark on a journey to save the island of Monoth. Unlock special abilities as you perform high-flying platforming feats, solve fun puzzles, and take on epic boss battles! Jump, swing, swim, and glide through the island to unveil the mysteries of Disney Illusion Island!

Disney Illusion Island is an adorable platformer resulting from Disney’s willingness to partner with game company Diala Studios. The character designs are evocative of the modern Mickey Mouse cartoon, The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse. However, the two aren’t related by anything more than common source material – both creators have cited a fondness for the older, white-faced era of Mickey Mouse cartoons.

Unlike similar games, the game will be a side-scrolling co-op that doesn’t focus on combat to get characters ahead. Instead, players must work together to battle their environment to save Monoth and recover its three stolen magical tomes.

The art in the game is very high quality, and the gameplay shots are incredibly smooth and satisfying to look at. If you ever played those computer games on DisneyChannel.com back in the day, like the Suite Life of Zack and Cody Game, you’ll be familiar with the basic look…

Imagine it done on an engine besides Flash with carefully animated characters instead of hastily pasted cutouts of actors’ headshots and actual dynamic backgrounds instead of one little area to move around in.

(It’s really an entirely different game, but this one feels like the idea that the game designers at that dear old website were aspiring towards.)

Disney Illusion Island is scheduled for release next month – you can get it on July 28, 2023. Pre-orders are available now.

What do you think of the gameplay shown in the new Disney Illusion Island story trailer? Will you be playing the game? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below.