Disney Gets Desperate, Allows New Disney+ Series Stream Elsewhere

Disney wants Disney+ to be the best streaming platform out there, but their recent decision hurts the platform more than the company might realize.

Over the last year, Disney has slowly allowed people to see some of their most iconic content. The Mandalorian and Andor both had several episodes appear on Roku and Cable TV for a month allowing more fans to see the series. While both shows got more views, it didn’t lead to Disney+ suddenly seeing the streaming platform get more subscriptions.

Disney wants to try the same thing again except for their latest series, American Born Chinese starring Michelle Yeoh, as two high schoolers who try to fit into high school when Chinese folktales and myths come out to be true. The series follows these high schoolers trying to learn how to live with both sides of their life, the American and Chinese sides, leading to some interesting moments.

Unfortunately, Disney isn’t confident in their series and will allow fans to watch it on YouTube, Roku, or ABC in the next two weeks to reach a wider group. The series will release two episodes of the show, which was first released back in May. Scott Gustin shares an update on what to expect from American Born Chinese for the next two weeks:

Disney will stream episodes of the Disney+ series ‘American Born Chinese’ for free on Roku, YouTube, and ABC over the next 2 weeks. The D+ series debuted on May 24 – but Disney wants to reach a wider audience during the special preview. Episode 1 is now free to stream on YouTube.

The problem with this format is that it relies on fans who watch the series to get Disney+ immediately. It’s true that people who watch it off the streaming platform might not have Disney+, but seeing the show elsewhere might lead fans to believe that the company will eventually release the whole series or might not find this series enough to convince them to pay for the service.

It’s tough to believe that this strategy helps Disney+ because while it reaches a wider audience, it breaks down the streaming platform’s exclusive power. The real problem with Disney+ is that certain series can only appear on the platform, but the ones people want to see are Star Wars or MCU related. Families will consider Disney+ for the other side of content. Still, a series like American Born Chinese will not bring more subscriptions to Disney+ because it’s not a series meant for every fan. The focus on Chinese mythology and folktales are excellent, but not every kid is going to love that type of story which is natural since the series focuses more on Chinese Americans for their series.

