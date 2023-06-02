It never hurts to have a little dose of celebration, and these Disney birthdays let fans everywhere embrace the moment. Now, some might say that it’s only the official release date, registering the names is a true birthday. Yet that remains the minority, because what’s wrong with a little imagination?

Disney birthdays take effect on the day that the creation becomes a part of the shared Disney consciousness. With how many characters Disney has, across so many platforms, there is no shortage of ideas to celebrate. There’s the spirit of nostalgia, fun, courage, silliness, and wisdom. It’s what makes Disney such an attractive place to spend a birthday.

Kicking it off on June 2, The White Rabbit celebrates a birthday. To engage with that fun, enthusiasts can throw a tea party or ride Alice in Wonderland at Fantasyland in Disneyland Park, but you don’t want to be late. The ride closes between June 5, 2023, and June 15, 2023.

On June 3, Dory celebrates a birthday and fans can join the fun by taking the Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage in Disneyland. There are celebrations at almost every location for this fan-favorite character and franchise. Whether you’re close to DinoLand U.S.A to watch Finding Nemo: The Big Blue…and Beyond or just want to curl up to re-watch the film on Disney+, it’s a day to celebrate.

Next on the list is Rafiki, with a June 6 birthday. This character is an icon of wisdom and patience. To celebrate that, does it get better than the Festival of the Lion King? This event takes place in Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park.

It’s always a good time to celebrate Disney birthdays by watching a classic or taking a ride at the theme park. The large-scale appeal of Disney is its ability to connect people through shared sensory and emotional experiences.

So, if you have candles, want a cake, or just to kick back into nostalgia, these birthday characters area a good reminder about what’s special about celebrating a Disney birthday. Each unique, character offers a chance at a collective experience that makes Disney so magical.

Which Disney characters do you celebrate? Let Inside the Magic hear your plans in the comments below!