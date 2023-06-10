Finding Nemo Anniversary Pin Available Now

D23 Gold Members will be able to “just keep swimming” to purchase an exclusive pin marking the 20th anniversary of the Pixar animated classic, Finding Nemo. The keepsake is a treasure chest that opens up to reveal a 20 that commemorates the milestone. It also has Nemo and Bubbles on either side flashing an adorable grin.

Finding Nemo centers around a young Clownfish with an underdeveloped fin named Nemo, who attempts to prove to his father, Marlin, that he is not limited by his condition. His plans are foiled when he is unexpectedly taken by a scuba diver. This mishap sets the overly-guarded Marlin on a quest to save his son.

He teams up with a scatter-brained, yet loyal Blue Tang fish, Dory, to help find his boy. The duo endure various dangers and misfortunes such as escaping a perilous attack from a well-intentioned shark, Bruce, to navigating through a mine field of electric jellyfish. While Marlin battles with his grief and anxiety of locating his missing son, the unending optimism of Dory helps push him past his doubts.

Their determination leads them to a small aquarium at a dentist’s office. Nemo has befriended other fish who long to flee their enclosure and aid the motivated Clownfish to escape to the Great Barrier Reef. Father and son reunite and their treacherous journey has refortified their bond to trust in each other.

This Academy Award-Winning film remains a Disney classic not only due to its groundbreaking computer graphics, but its powerful and resonating storytelling. The Walt Disney Company have created immersive experiences based off this franchise with attractions like Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage and Turtle Talk with Crush, the laidback sea turtle. They have become fan-favorite fixtures at many Disney parks and continue to enchant guests. This movie is a cinematic treasure within pop culture and Disney fans can now celebrate its impact with this D23 Exclusive pin on shopDisney.