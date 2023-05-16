‘The Little Mermaid’ Star Pitches Ursula Spinoff: “It Writes Itself, Disney!”

As the world prepares to go “Under the Sea” with the upcoming live-action remake of Disney’s The Little Mermaid (2023), it seems like a couple of its main cast members already have some ideas about future spinoffs.

Based on the 1989 animated classic of the same name, The Little Mermaid splashes into theaters this month. Directed by Disney alum Rob Marshall, this rebooted version of the timeless tale will follow a similar story and feature the same beloved songs, albeit with some slight updates to make it more relevant for modern audiences.

The film sees King Triton’s (Javier Bardem) youngest daughter, Ariel (Halle Bailey), defying her father’s rules of going to the human world after she saves and falls in love with Prince Eric (Jonah Hauer-King), even though her father has strictly dubbed it off-limits to mermaids.

Heartbroken, Ariel turns to Ursula (Melissa McCarthy), the evil sea witch, striking a deal that allows her to be with Eric on land—which has dangerous consequences for both worlds above and below the water.

Check out the official trailer for Walt Disney Studios’ The Little Mermaid below:

Marshall has previously spoken about the potential of Little Mermaid sequels, prequels, and spinoffs, saying “there’s always opportunity” for more. As of now, future installments have yet to be confirmed. Still, this hasn’t stopped Bardem and Melissa from pitching their own ideas.

Speaking with Screen Rant in a recent interview, Bardem enthusiastically pitched a spinoff project centered on Ursula. McCarthy seemed equally as intrigued by the idea, saying, “It writes itself, Disney. Come on!” The actress even offered a prospective title: Squidlings.

Javier Bardem: I’m asking for the spin-off of Ursula? What are you waiting for? Melissa McCarthy: Yes. Come on! Siblings. Call it Squidlings. Javier Bardem: And then because we are siblings we could have a Christmas party seeing what I’m having some dinner with her. Melissa McCarthy: It writers itself Disney. Come on!

Watch the full interview below:

Rallying support for a solo Ursula movie or even a Disney+ show wouldn’t be much of a challenge, with Ursula being a fan-favorite Disney villain for over 30 years. Plus, a series based on King Triton and Ursula’s shared backstory would be endlessly fun with these two charismatic actors at the helm.

While the title—Squidlings—might need a little workshopping, it seems like Bardem and McCarthy are already set to put pen to paper on this Ursula spinoff. A story that follows Ursula’s villain origin story could be particularly interesting, perhaps along the same vein as the Emma Stone-led Cruella (2021).

While nothing’s been confirmed yet, a whole treasure trove of underwater adventures is ready and waiting to be explored in the Little Mermaid universe.

The Little Mermaid arrives in theaters on May 26, 2023.

