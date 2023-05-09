Melissa McCarthy Teases Sympathetic Villain in ‘The Little Mermaid’: “There’s A Little Ursula In All Of Us”

Disney rolled out the Blue Carpet last night for the premiere of the highly-anticipated live-action version of The Little Mermaid, one of Disney’s most well-beloved classics.

The film, a remake of the 1989 animated classic that put Disney back on the map after Walt’s death, has a tough task to undertake: Live up to the love the fans have for the original, while still introducing enough freshness that it feels like a new film.

What’s more, each new actor cast has to solve the same problem, in miniature, for their own character. It’s not so much about what they look like – fans are by now well aware of the differences between Halle Bailey and the original animated Ariel. It’s more about how they embody the character’s soul: Can they faithfully represent them, while making the audience see them in a new light?

It seems that Melissa McCarthy deeply understood that assignment when taking on the role of Ursula in The Little Mermaid.

“She’s partially a good witch, in my heart,” the actor said, referencing The Wizard of Oz.

melissa mccarthy on the blue carpet at #thelittlemermaid premiere pic.twitter.com/TxRIyP6z4S — Halle Bailey Legion 🧜🏽‍♀️ (@HalleLegion) May 9, 2023

Disney villains of the 1990s like Ursula had a tendency towards campy, exaggerated evil, as opposed to the more subdued, even sympathetic villains of today. When asked what it was like to play such a villain, McCarthy teased that Ursula may be getting a little more understanding in her treatment:

It’s delicious! But I also think it’s like… Villains are complicated, you know? I think she’s misunderstood, and she doesn’t always make great choices, but she’s been alone a lot.

Loneliness, she pointed out, is something that we should all be able to relate to very well by now.

I think we can all understand that, after being locked away for a couple of years. There’s a little Ursula in all of us.

Previous releases have mentioned that this version of The Little Mermaid will provide more backstory for our eight-legged evildoer, including the detail that she is King Triton’s estranged sister. Perhaps this will shine a little more light on the throwaway line, “When I lived in the palace,” from the original film.

What’s more, perhaps the new film will provide us with a little insight into why Ursula is the way she is.

Don’t be worried that there won’t be any room for the delightfully devious Ursula we all know and love, though. When asked if she added any humor to the role, McCarthy replied:

I think she came with it. I think it’s in the recipe of her song. I think she’s funny and challenging and all those good things that most women are.

You can see everything new Melissa McCarthy brought to the table, along with Halle Bailey, Jonah Hauer-King, and all the rest of the cast, when Disney’s The Little Mermaid opens in theaters on Friday, May 26.