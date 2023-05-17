Teen Gets Musical Magic Moment in Walt Disney World

Disney is known for making magical moments and memories each and every day. From incredible character interactions to Cast Members going above and beyond, you never know what you might experience on a vacation at Disneyland, Walt Disney World, or any of the other Disney Parks.

At Walt Disney World, there aren’t too many “roaming” characters, which are characters that walk around the area rather than staying in one place. The Star Wars characters in Galaxy’s Edge roam as do the green army men in Toy Story Land, both at Hollywood Studios.

They’re able to provide slightly more unique and magical experiences with Guests due to the fact that not everyone will be able to get an interaction with them. The green army men can be found in various areas around Toy Story Land, playing various games, recruiting Guests to their army, and marching through the area with a drumline group.

For one teen visiting Hollywood Studios recently, he was able to have an incredible interaction with the army men while showing off his musical talent. In a video posted to TikTok, @dolcevida13 recorded her son showing a pair of drumsticks he had just bought from the Rock ‘n’ Roller coaster gift shop to the drummers as they were marching up. When they noticed him beating his drumsticks in time to their drumming, they walk up to him and count off, allowing him to drum with them. He joins right in time and on beat, matching them perfectly.

The video has gone viral, with hundreds of comments praising the teen for his ability to pick up the rhythm and keep time. “You can tell he learns by sound. Watch him pick up the pattern and duplicate it perfectly,” comments @crouchingtyger. “Magic happens at all ages,” says @mania1516. As children get older, many teenagers start to grow out of Disney, so seeing this teen’s excitement and pride after playing with the green army men proves that magic can happen for Guests of any age.

What’s the most magical moment you’ve had as a Guest at a Disney Park? Share your memories in the comments below!