Service Dog Suffers Momentary Anguish at Universal

Universal Orlando Resort has many awesome meet-n-greets located throughout both of its Parks. In a TikTok video recently released, a service dog gets a surprise encounter with a hero of the Universe, Optimus Prime.

But the service dog didn’t look too happy about the encounter; let’s get into it.

Service Dog Doesn’t Seem to Happy With Optimus Prime Meet-N-Greet

In a recent TikTok video released by @loveandchaos.co, their service dog, who is still under training, got to encounter a hero of the universe, Optimus Prime, just outside the Transformers: The Ride – 3D at Universal Studios Florida.

Universal Parks allow pets registered as service animals to enter the Parks and even get on the rides with their owners.

If you stroll through the Universal Parks in Orlando, you’ll catch some cute four-legged service workers who bring joy to all those around them.

The meet-n-greet just beside the Transformers: The Ride – 3D offers the chance for Guests to encounter Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, and of course, the villainous Megatron.

In the video released by the TikToker mentioned above, their service dog was taking a stroll with its family as they waited to get on the Minions Mayhem ride a few feet away.

But in passing, they stumbled upon the Transformers meet-n-greet, and Optimus Prime immediately noticed the little pupper.

@loveandchaos.co He was so unsure, but was ok at the end. Reason for desensitization is because if they are walking around the park and he gets spooked he could hurt myself and others. This was his first time meeting a extra large character. Completely by accident and im so so sorry, for all of the people who waited in line to see him. I just wanted him to see him without crossing the barrier. The cast member asked me to come meet him. Also, never leave on a bad note if you can help it. Also, trainers, opinions to yourself. I know i could have done so much better and noticed many flaws in the video, i was unprepared and drained mentally. @universalstudiosflorida #universalstudiosorlando #optimusprime #servicedog #funny #meetandgreet #universal #sdit #intraining ♬ What I’ve Done (From “Transformers”) – Soundtrack Wonder Band

Per the description above, the service dop was unsure and afraid as he approached the big Autobot. It was his first time encountering something like this, so his fear levels spiked when he came across Optimus Prime.

But the Team Members and its family were right there to ensure there was no real threat and that Optimus was just a big fan of the service animal.

The momentary anguish can be seen throughout the video above, leading to the Team Member encouraging the family to approach the Autobot for a picture.

By the end of the video, though, the service dog calmed down, bravely faced his anguish, met the Autobot, and even sniffed Optimus’s hand.

The entire video has cute aggression written all over it, and despite suffering for a short time, I’m sure the service dog left happy with his tail wagging back and forth.

What are your thoughts on this service dog at Universal? Cute or SUPER cute?

Let us know in the comments below!