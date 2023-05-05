New Horizons For ‘Star Wars’ as ‘Visions: Volume 2’ Takes the Galaxy to New Places

Star Wars: Visions brings the wider creative world to a galaxy far, far away. A masterclass in creative diversity, Volume 1 saw animation studios (a large number of which were Japanese, as befits anime) bring their take to the world George Lucas created, with a series of non-canon, inventive shorts which combined visually stunning visuals with alternative looks at the values, relationships, and legends that make up Star Wars. Volume 2 promises to expand that even further, adding studios from India, Brazil, and beyond to contribute their take on what makes a great tale in a galaxy far, far away. How successful is it in that mission?

If the appeal of Visions is to make you look at Star Wars a different way, it certainly has succeeded, both at face value and thematically. In terms of animation styles, this volume brings the classic claymation of iconic studio Aardman to the table in “I Am Your Mother”, one of the highlights of the collection. It combines Aardman’s kitsch with appropriately off-kilter Star Wars references to make a touching, light tale of a racing competition and the special bond between a mother and daughter. It’s exactly what you’d expect from the studio who created Wallace & Gromit taking on Star Wars.

All of the titles are visually spectacular, but another standout is “The Bandits Of Gulak”, created by India-based Studio 88. You might have seen some controversy on Twitter about how an elderly lady splits a cane into two lightsabers (generated by people who seem to have almost entirely missed the point). Gulak is a great example of how cultural touchpoints from beyond the Western world can lend a whole new style and feel to a galaxy we are all very familiar with. Stunning CG animation aside, Gulak brings the influences of Indian costuming and more to an action-packed short.

Incorporating a piece of home is a key part of another one of the shorts, brought to life by Ireland’s Cartoon Saloon. Of course, the Star Wars world is no stranger to Ireland, with Ard Skellige forming Luke’s island hideaway of Ach-To. But in Visions, it can go deeper than just a setting. “Screecher’s Reach” is inspired by an Irish folktale. While yes, it does feature a cliff almost lifted directly from the Irish landscape itself, it is the approach to storytelling that provides the most distinctive sense of what a uniquely Irish take on Star Wars looks like.

Being outside canon gives creatives the freedom to play with established lore too. The dichotomy of the battle between the Jedi and the Sith was a point of fascination in Volume 1, with stories like Ronin centering a character we would otherwise normally brand as villainous thanks to the color of his saber. Volume 2 continues that fascination, no more so than in “Sith”, by Brazilian studio El Giuri. Presented in painterly, 3D animation, it tells the story of a reformed Sith apprentice who has found peace in art — but can’t escape her past, either in her work or in real life, when her former master returns to confront her. It’s the type of tale that could appear almost nowhere else, and the perfect example of what Visions can achieve: you get an epic lightsaber battle as well as a unique exploration of the light and dark.

Not everything will work for you; inevitably, some stories and art styles will chime better than others. But that’s part of the joy of the anthology, as it not only gives you a broad selection of stories and storytellers but a jumping-off point to explore more of those you love.

Star Wars: Visions: Volume 2 is a great example of Star Wars’ global impact and the universal nature of these tales that so many can bring so much difference to the characters, settings, and themes fans are so familiar with.