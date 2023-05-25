Popular Disney World Location Moving, Taking Over Vacant Spot

A popular destination at Walt Disney World is set to move soon, taking over a vacant location at the Orlando Resort.

There are plenty of things to do at Walt Disney World. From thrilling rides and attractions like Expedition Everest at Animal Kingdom to breathtaking nighttime spectaculars like Fantasmic! at Hollywood Studios, there’s something for everyone to enjoy at “the Most Magical Place on Earth.”

However, there are a lot more adventures outside of the four theme parks. On Walt Disney World’s massive property, Guests also have access to golf courses, two incredible water parks, and of course, a huge shopping and dining district known as Disney Springs.

In the last few months, we’ve seen Disney Springs undergo some major changes, with several stores closing permanently. Now, one of the most popular locations found at Disney Springs is set to move to a bigger and more prominent storefront.

Lululemon is set to occupy a new space in the Town Center area at Disney Springs. As Inside the Magic reported, the UGG store closed down permanently earlier in 2023. Lululemon will take over this vacant lot.

Guests will find dozens of stores at Disney Springs, including name-brand locations as well as smaller and more unique storefronts. There are upscale locations like Kate Spade, Coach, and Anthropologie and familiar chains like Uniqlo and Lululemon. Enjoy unique shopping experiences at the M&M Store and The LEGO Store or boutiques with items you can’t get anywhere else!

Guests can also dine at some fantastical places like Rainforest Cafe T-REX.