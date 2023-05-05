Parent Furious Over School Curriculum Teaching Disney Characters Aren’t Real

The story of Cinderella has been around for centuries in some version or another. The story as it’s now known was first made widely popular by French author Charles Perrault in the late 1600s, then by the Brothers Grimm fairy tales in the early 1800s, and became a household name in 1950 with Disney’s animated feature film. Since then, the story has received dozens of various adaptations and interpretations, but Disney’s version possibly remains the most iconic.

She’s best known as the Disney princess, with a blue dress and fairy godmother, meeting Guests throughout the Disney Parks. While the Disney performers strive to maintain character integrity and believability, eventually children realize that many of their favorite princes and princesses are based on fairy tales or real-life people from history. However, one parent recently took to social media to denounce their daughter’s kindergarten teacher for teaching her students about fiction. The complaint comes from the fact that the teacher apparently used the story of Cinderella to explain what a fictional story is, and the parent is furious.

“My daughter is questioning so much and I am trying to see if anyone knows how to reach out to Cinderella and have her write a letter to my daughters,” the parent continues. The family has a trip planned for later this summer and wants a written letter from a Cinderella performer to help convince the daughter that she is, in fact, real. While the sentiment is understandable, “I just want her to hang on to her imagination as long as possible,” the parent explains, others took to mocking the post.

“These people are so insufferable,” said @itzybitzyminnie, explaining that teachers often don’t get to pick their own curriculum and children need to be allowed to grow up and apply what they’re learning in school to real-world situations. One comment replied that it’s understandable if the daughter is truly that upset, but the parent doesn’t need to make such a big deal out of a school lesson in order to “get free stuff from WDW.”

these people are so insufferable pic.twitter.com/6SYwMNe3zS — itzy binks ✨♥️ (@itzybitzyminnie) May 5, 2023

Others suggested that rather than ask someone for free stuff from Disney, they could’ve written or “mailed” their own letter to their daughter, explaining that if she can’t understand that Cinderella isn’t real then “she doesn’t know how mail works I’m sure.”

Cinderella is a story that’s hundreds of years old, and is an age-appropriate story to teach children the difference between fiction and non-fiction. Learning that her favorite Disney princess is based on a story isn’t going to significantly impact her imagination or her enjoyment, as many of the comments stated.

What do you think about the situation? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Please note that the opinions expressed in this article are not necessarily representative of Inside the Magic.