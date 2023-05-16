In Honor of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3,’ Microsoft is Giving Away a Free And Useless Zune

In honor of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023) commercial and critical success, Microsoft is giving away a free, unopened Zune. They’re not sure if it works.

Director James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 stars Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax, Bradley Cooper as Rocket Raccoon, Vin Diesel as Groot, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary, and Will Poulter as Adam Warlock.

Guardians 3 has been a massive success, finally knocking The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023) off the top of the box office and outperforming both Antman: Quantumania (2023) and DC’s Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023).

Everyone is excited that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is doing well. This includes multi-billion dollar corporations like Microsoft, who are celebrating the film the only way they know how: by giving away a defunct piece of technology that was outdated as soon as it hit store shelves.

In Honor of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,’ Win a Useless Piece of Technology

Music has always been essential in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies. Each film has its own “Awesome Mix” composed of songs defining the action, theming, and emotional moments throughout the movie.

In the first two movies, these were diegetically inserted by having Peter Quill listen to them on cassette via his Sony Walkman. At the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (), Quill is gifted a Microsoft Zune that “has 300 songs on it.”

The Zune was a rival of the Apple iPod that was released four years after the iPod. It was swiftly abandoned and is considered one of Microsoft’s biggest failures. However, people who loved it still swear by it to this day.

In honor of @MarvelStudios’ #GotGVol3 we’re giving away this never opened Microsoft Zune. We have no idea if it works. Like and RT for a chance to win! US 18+. Ends 5/17/23. Rules: https://t.co/Mdr2C4z9aY. #ZuneSweepstakes pic.twitter.com/SOR6IMCKqB — Microsoft (@Microsoft) May 15, 2023

Showing they are somewhat in on the joke, Microsoft announced on their Twitter page that they are holding a sweepstake where someone could win a Zune.

“In honor of [Marvel Studios]’ [Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3], we’re giving away this never opened Microsoft Zune. We have no idea if it works.” People who want to enter the sweepstakes have until May 17, 2023.

You can read the rules here if you’re interested and want to know more.

