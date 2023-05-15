Marvel Can’t Stop Hiring ‘Game of Thrones’ Actors

According to a new casting update, two Game of Thrones alums are set to reunite for Marvel’s upcoming Secret Invasion show on Disney+. And believe it or not, this marks the 18th time the superhero studio has brought over an actor from HBO’s wildly popular fantasy series to the MCU.

Marvel’s Secret Invasion is set to arrive on the streaming platform next month, and will take viewers along as Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and his allies try to stop an escalating war for Earth between humanity after the planet is invaded by a radicalized group of Skrull refugees.

Watch the official trailer for Marvel Studios’ Secret Invasion below:

Jackson will finally play the leading man after starring in numerous MCU projects over the years, along with Olivia Coleman, who plays MI6 agent Sonya Falsworth, Ben Mendelsohn, who plays Skrull general Talos, and Don Cheadle, who’s reprising his role as James “Rhodey” Rhodes (AKA War Machine).

Franchise newcomer Emilia Clarke will also appear in the miniseries as Talos’ daughter G’iah, a Skrull who sees both the human and Skrull sides of the escalating conflict.

And recently, it was confirmed that Clarke, who played Daenerys Targaryen in all eight seasons of Game of Thrones, will be reunited with a former co-star for Secret Invasion.

After appearing in a new featurette for the series, it looks like Game of Thrones‘ Beric Dondarrion actor, Richard Dormer, has officially joined the MCU as a character called Agent Prescott. While his intentions remain unknown, it seems like he’ll be working with a governmental organization amid the ongoing Skrull crisis. Check it out below:

Surprisingly, this marks the 18th Game of Thrones actor Marvel has recruited into their ranks over the years, following Ralph Ineson, who played a background Ravager pilot in Guardians of the Galaxy (2014), Hannah John-Kamen, who played Ghost in the second Ant-Man movie, Peter Dinklage, who joined the MCU as the Eitri, the King of the Dwarves, and Richard E. Grant, who played Classic Loki in the Tom Hiddleston-led Disney+ series, among others.

Of course, 2021’s Eternals also starred two prominent Game of Thrones veterans: Richard Madden as the power-hungry Ikaris, and Jon Snow actor Kit Harington as Dane Whitman. Many fans of both franchises were ecstatic to see two of the Stark brothers reunited onscreen, and luckily for them, it seems like Marvel has no intentions of slowing down on bringing new actors into the MCU for future roles.

Secret Invasion will be available for streaming on Disney+ beginning June 21, 2023.

What do you think of yet another Game of Thrones actor coming on board for Secret Invasion? Let us know in the comments below.